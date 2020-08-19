Daiya Brings Latest Innovations To New Audiences This Summer

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer's in full-swing and exploring plant-based living is easy, thanks to Daiya , pioneer of delicious plant-based foods. The industry-leading purveyor today announced that more of its great-tasting, crowd-pleasing foods are now available to new audiences throughout the U.S. In fact, the latest additions to Daiya's extensive line of plant-based foods, including Veggie Crust Pizzas, decadent Frozen Dessert Bars and satisfying Breakfast Burritos, are literally around the corner or just a few quick clicks away.

According to Dan Hua, VP Marketing, Daiya: "More and more people are discovering the many benefits of plant-based eating. As an early pioneer in the plant-based foods movement, we want everyone to know how easy and delicious it can be to incorporate plant-based options into everyday menus. With Daiya, there is no need to compromise on the taste and texture that you've come to love."

To help you get started, here are some great-tasting, plant-based options from Daiya—and where to find them:

Cutting Board Cheeze Shreds (SRP: $4.99- $5.99 ) —Daiya's new and improved recipe is now made with chickpea protein and features the melt and stretch of dairy cheese. Sprinkle on soups, melt in grilled cheese sandwiches, or top pizzas, tacos and more. Available in four varieties: Cheddar Style, Mozzarella Style, Pepperjack Style and a new Cheddar & Mozzarella Style Blend at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target, Walmart, Kroger and Publix, as well as additional retailers across the U.S.

Veggie Crust Pizzas (SRP: $6.99- $7.99 ) —Daiya Veggie Crust Pizzas make it easy to incorporate more veggies into your diet and are the first plant-based frozen pizzas to market that feature a vegetable-blend crust made with cauliflower, sweet potato and spinach. They are topped with new-to-the-category ingredients, including feta-style and parmesan-style cheezes and the new Cutting Board Cheeze Shreds. Available at Walmart, Sprouts and Kroger stores nationwide.

Breakfast Burritos (SRP: $4.29) —For a quick and convenient handheld meal, Daiya Breakfast Burritos come in a tasty Fiesta variety, which features a plant-based egg style scramble, black beans, jalapenos, poblano peppers and Cutting Board Cheddar Style Shreds, as well as a Homestyle variety, touting meatless beef style crumbles, an egg style scramble, potatoes and Cutting Board Cheddar Style Shreds. Both options provide 10 -13g of protein per serving and are available at Walmart stores nationwide.

Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Bars (SRP: $5.99)—Creamy, smooth and rich, Daiya Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Bars feature fair trade dark chocolate, real vanilla extract and 100 percent Arabica coffee with no artificial colors or flavors. These indulgent treats are a scrumptious way to satisfy a sweet tooth. Offered in four varieties: Chocolate Fudge Crunch, Classic Vanilla Bean, Salted Caramel Swirl and Espresso Coffee. Find them at Target and Publix.

To learn more about Daiya and the company's delicious offerings, recipes and more, please visit www.daiyafoods.com .

About DaiyaDaiya Foods was founded in 2008 with the belief that plant-based living is better for our health, better for the planet and better for animal welfare. Daiya Foods began as a pioneer in plant-based cheese and has since evolved as an innovator of delicious products in a variety of categories for all eating occasions including pizza, frozen desserts, mac and cheese, burritos, salad dressings and more. An industry leader in innovative plant-based foods, our assortment of products will surely delight your taste buds and are all proudly free from dairy, gluten and soy and many other common allergens. Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger, Walmart and Publix, as well as most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in the UK, Spain, Mexico, Hong Kong, and more. At Daiya, we believe our purpose is to pioneer plant-based breakthroughs that delight people and planet. For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

