Daisy's Mothers With Angels Forms 501c3 For National Expansion

LEANDER, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daisy Dongieux understood firsthand the grief, sense of loss, hopelessness and sadness that comes with the loss of a child. In 2015, she lost her son in a horrific accident. Rather than let the loss define and destroy her, too, she set out on a mission to help others cope with the loss of their child. She established Mothers With Angels as a support group for mothers in the Austin, Texas area who were in need of support after the death of their child. It quickly grew beyond the Austin area, and her dream was to create a national non-profit so that no mother would have to grieve or cope alone.

Sadly, on October 17, 2020, Daisy lost her 2-year, 7-month battle with cancer. Her husband, Jay Dongieux is keeping Daisy's legacy and her dream alive by formalizing Daisy's Mothers With Angels as a national professional grief counseling and support group through the newly established 501c3.

"Daisy was an angel here on earth, and today, she's an angel in heaven. She was my partner, my best friend, my shining rock-star. Through the loss of our son, and her long battle with cancer, she never quit. She always found a reason and a way to smile and turn life's challenges into opportunities to help others. Taking her vision and formalizing it as a non-profit organization is my way of finishing what she ran out of days to do. This is her dream, her legacy, and my honor to see it through for her." says her husband, Jay.

A GoFundMe account has been established in an effort to raise $25,000 to fund the first round of expansion. The goal is to have a local chapter, with a team of professional grief counselors and volunteers who have experienced the loss of a child, in every children's hospital in the nation. To donate or share, please visit https://daisysmotherswithangels.com/ or https://gf.me/u/y5r349. Your generosity and compassion can help us make a difference.

About Daisy's Mothers With AngelsWe are a non-profit organization actively expanding to meet the needs of mothers who are coping with the loss of a child. If you or someone you love has experienced this tragic loss and needs help, or wants to help, please reach out. There is hope. There can be peace. To learn more about Daisy's Mothers With Angels, please visit us at https://daisysmotherswithangels.com/ or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/motherswithanangel.

MEDIA CONTACT: Bonnie Hixson, ( bonniehixson@gmail.com)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daisys-mothers-with-angels-forms-501c3-for-national-expansion-301170383.html

SOURCE Daisy's Mothers With Angels