DailyPay's Jeanniey Walden Named Woman Of The Year - Business Services: Wins 2020 Stevie® Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeanniey Walden, of DailyPay, has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the "Woman of the Year" category in the 17 th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run- worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories.

Walden is an award-winning, brand innovator, recognized author and mentor. She was the first female C-suite hire at DailyPay and has led impressive brand growth over the past year. Her commitment to culture, diversity and innovation has enabled the company to be recognized as the Gold Standard in the emerging on-demand pay industry.

"Jeanniey inspires all of those who work with her on a daily basis. She is a true team player who knows how to scale for growth," said Jason Lee , CEO of DailyPay. "Her insight and leadership have enabled us to evolve our brand presence and industry impact."

A recognized "Women in Business" and a nationally-acclaimed speaker, author, and entrepreneur, Jeanniey takes pride in inspiring and mentoring the next generation of female fintech and business leaders as the first woman in the C-Suite at DailyPay. Most recently, she was named Transformational CMO of the Year by the CMO Club and "Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology" of 2020.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we've produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other. At all times our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year. We congratulate all of our winners."

Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 9. Registration for the ceremony is now on sale .

About DailyPay

DailyPay is the award-winning, gold standard on-demand platform offering comprehensive pay-experience solutions to world-class companies and their millions of employees, including Kroger, Adecco and Berkshire Hathaway. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City with operations located in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press

Contact: Sehrish Sayani Email: press@trydailypay.comWebsite: dailypay.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

