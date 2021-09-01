DailyPay Named 2021 SaaS Awards Winner

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay , the industry-leading technology platform that's disrupting the financial system, today announced that it has been recognized by the Software-as-a-Service Awards program as the Best SaaS Product for Financial Services. DailyPay's PayEx suite of products and services provides the most advanced, accurate and frictionless pay experience.

The SaaS Awards celebrates innovation and excellence, with the Financial Services category focusing on innovative financial services software. DailyPay was selected from hundreds of organizations, with international entries from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East.

"It is a tremendous honor for DailyPay to be named as a winner in the 2021 SaaS Awards for Financial Services,'' said Konstantin Getmanchuk, Senior Vice President of Product at DailyPay. "To have impressed the judging panel in this way clearly demonstrates the value we bring to our partners and their employees along with our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence."

"DailyPay is one of the most innovative financial services of our generation. DailyPay scraps the age-old, antiquated banking tradition of fixed pay days and brings forth a new age of flexible, on-demand wage bill payments, delivered through a robust architecture and excellent user interface. It's a game-changer in many ways. Employers benefit too with increased employee retention, satisfaction, and engagement," said Christopher Southall, SaaS Awards judge.

DailyPay's PayEx Suite of products and services is revolutionizing the pay experience by ensuring everyone's money is available for them in the right place, at the right time, when they need it. The PayEx Suite consists of an employer and an employee end, offering unique products and services that address specific payroll issues. With DailyPay's PayEx Suite, our clients have seen a 72% reduction in turnover, an increase in employee productivity and a decrease in employee financial stress.

To view the shortlist and list of winners, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-software-awards-shortlist/

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

About DailyPay:

DailyPay, powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway and Adecco, DailyPay is the recognized gold-standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press

