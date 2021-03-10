Daily Raises $15 Million From Lachy Groom And Tiger Global To Expand Video And Audio Chat APIs For Developers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily , the leading real-time video and audio developer platform, has raised its $15M Series A, led by Lachy Groom with participation from Tiger Global and existing investors.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily , the leading real-time video and audio developer platform, has raised its $15M Series A, led by Lachy Groom with participation from Tiger Global and existing investors. Daily has raised $22M total and will use the investment to support the growth of its WebRTC API offerings for developers and enterprise customers.

Developers using Daily can rapidly add real-time video and audio features to any app or site — for video calls, audio-only apps, webinars, live classes, interactive collaboration, ecommerce, customer support, IoT and robotics, and use cases across verticals. The company saw 30x organic growth over the last year and has more than tripled its headcount in this period, with the majority of the engineering team with 10+ years experience.

Video and audio calls have seen explosive growth across all verticals, yet scaling and supporting WebRTC audio and video is a resource-intense endeavor. Daily handles all the complexities of delivering high-quality real-time calls across devices, browsers, networks, and firewalls.

Daily's developer focus has led to industry-leading innovations, such as leading call quality visualizations and a secure, fully-featured prebuilt call widget that can be embedded with two lines of code. Developers can also use Daily's front-end libraries to build customized video layouts. Daily calls support up to 1,000 participants, compared to an industry average of 50.

"We emphasize delivering the best developer experience for all developers, across use cases," says Kwindla Hultman Kramer, Daily's cofounder and CEO. "We are focused on hiring engineers as we further scale services and are growing our enterprise sales function, to follow up on our long-time commitment to security and compliance, as reflected in our SOC 2 Type 1 compliance, plans for Type 2 in 2021, and a HIPAA compliant version unique in the marketplace."

Notes Hultman Kramer, "Companies don't want to lose control over their brand, product, and data when users join calls. Having video and audio features now is table stakes. Developers require a platform focused on WebRTC video and audio, so they build quality in-app features and a stellar collaboration experience."

Visit https://daily.co to learn more.

About Daily

Daily, the leading developer platform for real-time video and audio, is the fastest way to add video and audio to any site or app. Daily calls work across browsers and devices and handle the challenges of real-world networks, with platform features including peer-to-peer/SFU smooth switching, track subscriptions, multiple recording modes, and call quality data visualizations. Its live streaming support enables calls to be broadcast to custom media players or third-party platforms. Daily, a fully remote company serving customers worldwide, provides a secure infrastructure with data centers worldwide and rock-solid uptime. Its founding team is located in San Francisco.

Customers include high-growth teams redefining collaboration and the future of work, like Pitch, Tandem, Teamflow, and Focusmate, and enterprise customers in sectors like healthcare, events, and financial services.

