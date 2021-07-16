Daily Goods Secures Institutional Growth Capital, Makes Key Hires, Opening Five New Locations In 2021

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Goods, an innovative health food concept born in NYC, announced today that it has closed a strategic institutional growth investment, enabling it to make key hires and continue to develop their product offering. The Company has reopened its Chelsea Market and FiDi locations, and has secured five new retail sites in NYC opening throughout the next three months. Additionally, the Company has welcomed Carina Wolff (@kalememaybe) as their Director of Product and Nutrition, who will be focused on Menu & Product innovation. Daily Goods is launching a line of Acai Bowls, and has refined their Juice and Smoothie menu to reflect Carina's expertise.

"As we look towards a post-Covid world, the quick-serve healthy product offering we've curated has never been more in-focus for consumers", said JD Methfessel, Founder & CEO. "We were fortunate to build momentum pre-Covid and establish our brand and value proposition. As the world reopens, there's a vast amount of opportunity to continue our growth strategy in NYC, and today's announcement is a testament to this. Our retail growth, led by Dan Bodner, will allow us to become the fastest-growing juice and smoothie concept in NYC. We're also incredibly excited to have Carina join our team, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience from her LA-based brand that will be pivotal in our continued growth and success."

"I'm excited and honored to have joined the Daily Goods team", said Carina. "I love that I have been given the opportunity to not only develop some new smoothie and juice recipes but to bring my digital experience to life to serve customers in a physical retail space in NYC. My philosophy around food is perfectly aligned with Daily Goods, and I look forward to seeing what other nourishing recipes we can bring to the table."

The Company is opening locations at 86 Chambers Street and 11 Madison Avenue, among others. The newly refined product offering will have complementary partnerships with today's most innovative wellness companies including Caliwater Cactus Water, BARCODE, and Protiva Collagen. Daily Goods has also recently completed a digital order-ahead and loyalty app that will allow customers to skip the line and earn loyalty points on transactions. Their Tribeca location has been future-proofed with a to-go window that allows customers to collect their orders without having to enter the store.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daily-goods-secures-institutional-growth-capital-makes-key-hires-opening-five-new-locations-in-2021-301335768.html

SOURCE Daily Goods