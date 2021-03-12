Dagrosa Capital Partners LLC Invests In Telemedicine Company, Hoy Health LLC

MIAMI, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DaGrosa Capital Partners LLC ("DCP"), an investment management firm based in Miami, Florida, is pleased to announce its investment in Hoy Health LLC, a market leader in telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and...

MIAMI, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DaGrosa Capital Partners LLC ("DCP"), an investment management firm based in Miami, Florida, is pleased to announce its investment in Hoy Health LLC, a market leader in telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and discounted medication access services to the underserved U.S. Hispanic community.

DaGrosa Capital Partners LLC has targeted telemedicine as a particularly attractive segment within the healthcare sector whose growth is being further accelerated due to the effects of COVID-19. DCP has singled out Hoy Health LLC as a market leader in this space for the U.S. Hispanic community and believes Hoy Health LLC's approach to this market is highly differentiated, positioning the company for rapid growth.

"The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation in healthcare by almost a decade and created a new economic environment that is here to stay," says Joseph DaGrosa, Chairman of DaGrosa Capital Partners LLC. "We're excited to support Hoy Health LLC and to work alongside its other strategic partners, including Verizon, in bringing telehealth services to the U.S. Hispanic community. We believe Hoy Health LLC can play a vital role in the growth of telemedicine and can help ensure that all patients have access to the healthcare tools they need most."

"We are very proud to work with DCP and are thrilled to have Joe DaGrosa join our board of directors," says Mario Anglada, CEO of Hoy Health LLC. "DCP's team understands the space and I have no doubt they will be value-added partners to help us set new standards of healthcare."

ABOUT DAGROSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC : DaGrosa Capital Partners LLC is an investment management firm based in Miami, Florida. DCP is comprised of experienced private equity professionals, who have extensive expertise in the acquisition and management of companies across multiple industries. Visit www.dagrosacp.com

ABOUT HOY HEALTH LLC: Hoy Health LLC is a first-of-its-kind health-tech company that provides a bilingual healthcare platform to medically underserved patients with a particular focus on the U.S. Hispanic community offering telehealth, remote patient monitoring and prescription drug access solutions relative to medication access. Visit http://www.HoyHealth.com

