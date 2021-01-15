Dada Group's JDDJ Announces New Partnerships With More Than 20 Leading Regional Supermarket Chains In China

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada" or the "Company"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, announced that Dada's local on-demand retail platform, JD Daojia ("JDDJ") has accelerated its geographic expansion into lower-tier markets and established new partnerships with more than 20 regional supermarket leaders including Ouya Supermarket, Zhenhua Supermarket, Sanhe Supermarket, Zhebei Supermarket, Guihe Supermarket and Sifang Street in late 2020.

With the formation of these agreements, JDDJ have established partnerships with more than 2/3 of the Top 100 supermarket chains in China. In addition to signing new partnerships in 2020, JDDJ also strengthened existing partnerships with other leading retailers and grocers including Walmart, Yonghui Supermarket and CR Vanguard. JDDJ ranks first in market share for supermarket O2O platforms in China and has helped consumers across the country enjoy quality products and reliable one-hour delivery services.

Huijian He, the Vice President of Dada Group, said, "The lower-tier market has become a major growth driver and an important part of our development strategy for JDDJ. The platform will continue to accelerate business expansion into lower-tier cities and establish partnerships with more of China's top supermarkets and regional leaders to jointly develop the local on-demand retail market, bringing one-hour delivery to more consumers in lower-tier cities."

As of September 30, 2020, JDDJ's local on-demand retail service covered approximately 1,200 cities and counties in China, and Dada Now, the local on-demand delivery platform, served more than 2,600 cities and counties. Leveraging its retail, logistics and digital empowerment capabilities, Dada Group has promoted digital transformation, empowering supermarkets and other retailers to help them achieve online-offline integration and improve sales. Since partnering with Dada in 2020, Ouya and Zhenhua have benefited greatly from their collaboration with Dada:

Ouya Supermarket: Dada's Haibo system has also offered Ouya omni-channel digital solutions that integrate product management, user operation, fulfillment optimization, marketing events, and data boards. Moreover, Ouya's membership service was launched on the JDDJ platform to synchronize the benefits of online and offline membership. To date, Ouya locations in Changchun , Jilin Province , have been integrated into JDDJ platform.

Dada's Haibo system has also offered Ouya omni-channel digital solutions that integrate product management, user operation, fulfillment optimization, marketing events, and data boards. Moreover, Ouya's membership service was launched on the JDDJ platform to synchronize the benefits of online and offline membership. To date, Ouya locations in , , have been integrated into JDDJ platform. Zhenhua Supermarket: Dada and Zhenhua have collaborated on multiple initiatives including marketing events and product management. To date, Zhenhua's stores in Qingdao and Yantai have been integrated on JDDJ and all stores in the Shandong Province , including those in Liaocheng, Weihai, Weifang, Linyi and Dongying, as well as stores in Hebei Province will launch on the platform by mid-2021.

Yuehua Shi, the General Manager of Zhenhua Supermarket, said, "Digitization is the prevailing trend of Chinese retail. Through JDDJ's digital empowerment capabilities, Zhenhua Supermarket will further enhance its marketing campaign and product management, acquiring online users and achieving rapid growth through O2O channels. With our deep expertise in the market of Shandong Province, Zhenhua Supermarket looks forward to working with JDDJ to develop the local market and provide consumers with a more convenient on-demand shopping experience."

