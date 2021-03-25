Dada Group's Dada Now Launches Caring Measures And Rider Stations With Walmart And Retail Partners During Chinese New Year

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that Dada Now, the on-demand delivery platform of Dada, has launched the caring measures...

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that Dada Now, the on-demand delivery platform of Dada, has launched the caring measures across China to enhance convenience and safety for its delivery riders during the Chinese New Year. The measures include establishing warm supplies distribution and "Rider Stations" with retail partners at their stores in China.

From November to December 2020, Dada Now had launched the "Warm Winter Rider Station" program in partnership with retailers' brick and mortar stores to provide warm rest areas exclusive to Dada Now's delivery riders.

This year, Dada Now has also set up rider stations at retail locations that stay open during the Chinese New Year. At the stations, exclusive areas have been set to provide riders with hot water and tea, common medicines, snacks, masks, disinfectant and other facilities, as well as free charging services. During the Chinese new year festival, festive decorations such as the calligraphy work of "fortune", New Year pictures, and Chinese knots have been shown at the stations to bring home-like experience for the riders.

To date, Dada Now has collaborated with dozens of leading supermarket and retail chains including Walmart, Sam's Club, CR Vanguard, Aeon Supermarket, Lotus, Bailian Group, Dicos, BBG Supermarket, Hualian Supermarket, and Wushang Supermarket to set up the rider stations during the festival. More than 110 retail locations in Chengdu, Tianjin, Wuhan, Nanjing, Changsha, Suzhou, Qingdao, Shenyang, Dalian, Hefei and other cities have been involved in the program.

Xiao Han, the manager of a Walmart store in Zhengzhou, said: "This year is special that many customers choose to stay home during the Chinese New Year. So the festival orders are more than that of previous years, that both Dada Now riders and Walmart staff have a busier time. We would like to offer caring measures for riders and pass this warmth to customers, so that everyone could enjoy a heart-warming New Year."

Moreover, during the Chinese New Year, Dada Now also provided subsidies and welfare for riders nationwide, allowing them to earn a higher income. At the same time, Dada Now activated old riders and recruited new riders to guarantee the delivery of online orders during the festival.

In January, Dada Group announced that Dada Now and JDDJ, the on-demand retail platform of Dada, would stay open during the Chinese New Year. The two platforms have maintained safety measures to ensure stable and quick services. For example, Dada Now launched its contactless delivery service and riders' health code authentication, while arranging secondary nucleic acid testing for riders and providing them with disinfectant, masks and other epidemic prevention equipment to ensure the safety of riders, merchants and consumers. Besides, the platform also required riders to wear masks and disinfection protection during the delivery through the Dada Now's Rider Application and the WeChat groups.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-groups-dada-now-launches-caring-measures-and-rider-stations-with-walmart-and-retail-partners-during-chinese-new-year-301255492.html

SOURCE Dada Group