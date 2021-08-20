Dada Group And CP Group Retail Division Partner To Provide Omni-channel On-demand Delivery Services For CP Lotus And CP Fresh Mart

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, and Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group)'s Retail Business Division, today announced a partnership to provide omni-channel on-demand delivery services for CP Group's CP Lotus, a leading supermarket chain, and CP Fresh Mart, a community-based supermarket in China. CP Group is one of the world's most influential multinational company operating by ethnic Chinese.

Dada Now, Dada's on-demand delivery platform, launched a customized service program "Dedicated Delivery" for chain merchants. This program provides a "stationed + crowdsourcing" delivery model and services. Through the cooperation, the service will be adopted in CP Lotus and CP Fresh Mart's stores, covering Beijing, Zhengzhou and Chongqing in the first round.

CP Lotus and CP Fresh Mart stores started to launch on JDDJ (JD Daojia), the on-demand retail platform of Dada Group, in 2016 and 2017 respectively, while Dada Now has provided on-demand delivery and online order fulfillment services. Under the cooperation, besides orders from JDDJ, Dada Now will fulfill online orders from WeChat mini program and third-party grocery platform. The cooperation will further expand to more categories and businesses, and improve order fulfillment efficiency in more regions throughout the country.

According to JDDJ data, in the first half of 2021, CP Lotus' sales on JDDJ increased by over 1.5 times year-on-year. The average delivery time for CP Lotus and Fresh Mart's online orders on JDDJ was about 40 minutes from January 1st to July 31st, 2021.

Mr. Liu Liu, President of the Retail Business Department at CP Group Head Office, said that Dada Group has fully demonstrated its powerful strengths in online operations. Through its retail empowerment strategy, Dada Group improves consumers' online shopping experience by creating better online consumption platform and providing omni-channel order fulfillment. In terms of retail business, CP Group will leverage strengths in the "from the farm to the table" across its full industry chain, community business and services, and partner with Dada Group to offer better online and offline consumption services, facilitate the development of O2O business, put consumer needs first, and provide solutions for diversified shopping scenarios.

Mr. Mingyang Zhu, Head of Key Account Business at Dada Now, said that as a well-known multinational company, CP Group has advanced retail operation strategy, and pioneered in diverse retail ecosystem. Its established community retail experience system is getting stronger, striving to become the closest partner in consumer's family life. Dada Now will assist CP Group in establishing the community retail experience system with high delivery efficiency and lower costs, by leveraging innovations in delivery models and technologies. Working together, Dada Group and CP Group will provide consumers with a more convenient and efficient shopping experience.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

About CP Group

Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) is one of the largest ethnic Chinese multinational companies in the world. Its vision is to be the kitchen of the world and energy for human beings. Its retail business has hundreds of CP Fresh Mart, more than 100 CP Lotus and nearly 10000 CP Food direct-sale stores in Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Changsha, Zhengzhou, Chongqing, Qingdao, Lanzhou and other cities in China. CP Group is continuously expanding its geographic scope of online and offline retail business.

