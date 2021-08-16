DACK And Streamline VRS Partner To Enhance Guest Solutions, Boost STR Operator Revenue

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DACK, a mobile app designed to enable short-term rental operators to provide their guests with digital stay and post-booking experiences, is thrilled to announce a newly inked partnership with Streamline...

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DACK, a mobile app designed to enable short-term rental operators to provide their guests with digital stay and post-booking experiences, is thrilled to announce a newly inked partnership with Streamline Vacation Rental Software—one of North America's largest and best-known vacation rental management platforms.

With more than 100,000 doors utilizing its services, Streamline VRS is an industry leader for enterprise-level vacation rental companies. Thanks to DACK's seamless integration, guests who book their stays with one of Streamline's operators now have access to upgrades and conveniences such as digital keyless entry, contactless check-ins, intuitive local guides, as well as customizable stay upgrades like early check-in, grocery delivery, and additional cleaning services. DACK is the most comprehensive check-in-to-checkout guest experience solution on the market. Its partnership with Streamline helps cement its place in the industry as a reliable and intuitive platform for operators at any scale.

"DACK's mobile app is a game-changer for STR Operators," said Mike Norde, Third Party Relationship Manager and Sr. Marketing Specialist for Streamline VRS. "We're always searching for ways to enhance the convenience and diversity of our platform for our operators and their guests. DACK's technology unlocks so many new options for guests and revenue opportunities for operators."

"We are very excited to be Partnering with Streamline VRS--a leader in property management for some of the largest operators in North America and abroad. Our connection with Streamline will enable operators to provide a truly seamless, digital experience for their guests, and ultimately boost their revenue through increased guest engagement," said DACK's Head of Product Thomas Schaper.

About DACK: DACK is the only app you will need when you travel. DACK's revolutionary SaaS Platform helps operators everywhere provide exceptional stays for their guests through a powerful and customizable mobile application. DACK is headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif. To learn more, visit www.dackinc.com.

Press Inquiries: Brian Trent, Brian@vinemediaadvisors.com

