D3eSports Announces Ember Labs As A Corporate Team For The 2022 D3eSports Cup Championship

Houston, TX, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- D3eSports, a division of StemGen Inc., (OTC: SGNI), today announced Ember Racing as another corporate team for the 2022 D3eSports Cup Championship, the third team to date.

Ember Labs is a strategic advisory and consulting company providing market solutions for digital transformation, blockchain, cryptocurrency, applied cryptocurrency, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and business strategy. Ember advises organizations on how to build and scale with blockchain and crypto by providing direct engineering and business solutions. Ember Racing is primarily a promotional platform for the company.

"We are very pleased to announce Ember Racing through Ember Labs as another team entered into the D3eSports Cup Championship for 2022," said Simon Dawson, chief executive officer and president of StemGen. "This partnership is a showcase to educate about cryptocurrencies and NFTs throughout the season as we build multiple platforms and integrate Ember with all the other D3eSports teams. They will be the first team to accept exclusively NFT and crypto for sponsorship and not have transitional bank accounts for their program. We are particularly excited about educating schools to teach responsible spending and savings through programs we're developing."

"Creating the Ember Racing esports team in the D3eSports Cup Championship is an exciting opportunity to promote Ember Labs and showcase to the world what we're doing with D3eSports and how we can add value to the platform," said Ian Alexander, Principal at Ember Labs. "We are starting to build out a crypto ecosystem as the only racing team on the platform that exclusively accepts crypto as investment/payment and can add value through NFTs and sponsorship opportunities, among others. We will also provide support in educating the next generation about tokenization how cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and DeFi (decentralized finance) models can lead us into the future. Working with Simon and his team on navigating between virtual platforms and the physical real world, building different rewards systems, being able to connect to education, and support the company's future vision, made it an easy choice to want to be a part of everything StemGen is doing."

ABOUT D3ESPORTS, INC.

D3eSports, Inc. is a leading "virtual-to-real" motorsports social gaming company connecting professional, corporate and gaming racers through various esports competitions and events on its licensed, regulated, and secure platform. D3eSports offers digital competitors from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile, console, and PC virtual motorsports tournaments for prizes and real-world, on the track driving experiences. The company is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the competitive motorsports racing and the video gaming esports industries. D3eSports continues to expand its reach and revenue opportunities through collaborative efforts with game developers, major brands, influencers, and nonprofit organizations. D3eSports is a wholly owned subsidiary of StemGen, Inc. traded publicly under the ticker symbol OTC: SGNI.

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI) is growing for future generations in a sustainable way through motorsport inspired esports technology focused on the digital transformation of motorsports, gaming, and education through strong data insights. The Company generates revenues through audience and education programs delivered through virtual motor sports events platform, and Direct to Consumer (DTC) sale of purpose-built racing simulators and esports retail products. StemGen manages racing and gaming operations on a global basis from the corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas. Visit www.stemgeninc.com for more information.

ABOUT EMBER LABS LLC

Ember Labs LLC., is a strategic advisory and consulting firm specializing in blockchain and cryptocurrency development, engineering, and business strategy for established businesses and startups expanding beyond traditional use cases. Ember Labs was established by industry experts offering general advising to business partners and clients to help them navigate the complexities of cryptocurrency development and investment. As a boutique firm, Ember Labs is able to expand beyond a core offering of blockchain development and project advising to include fundraising and capital investment offerings to their direct clients by leveraging existing relationships with a network of elite angel investors and venture firms.

