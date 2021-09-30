D2Fit Nutrition Supplements Enable A Fun, Effective, No-Judgment Workout

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D2Fit Nutrition is a supplement label with one goal: to support women who want to look and feel their best. The brand operates in association with the workout program Dance2Fit. Both companies were created by Jessica Bass James, a fitness icon who has built an impressive following thanks to her focus on creating a workout experience centered on having fun and avoiding unnecessary judgment.

Jessica Bass James has two rules that drive her businesses. These are posted, plain as day, right on the home page of her company's website and read:

"Jessica's Two Rules:

Have fun.

No judging others or yourself."

These are the principles that have guided the rise of Jessica Bass James's sensational fitness program Dance2Fit and its sister enterprise D2Fit Nutrition.

The former consists of a unique approach to fitness that the brand describes as "a fun, energetic, high-intensity workout." The workout is a product of Jessica Bass James's own creativity.

As a young, 24-year-old mother of three, Bass James decided to ditch the boring, repetitive workout routines that didn't line up with her hectic lifestyle. Instead, the visionary invented her own hip-hop-infused, full-body workout that delivers an exhilarating yet effective fitness experience. The program is designed to take place both online and in-person with certified trainers. In either case, though, a carefully cultivated environment of positivity and encouragement is embraced.

Jessica Bass James's fitness regimen was an instant hit. It took no time at all for her initial class of three people to balloon into a fan base of over 700,000 virtual followers of the Dance2Fit lifestyle.

In the midst of this ongoing success, Jessica Bass James also introduced her own line of sports nutrition supplements called D2Fit Nutrition. As the name implies, the trio of supplements — which include a pre-workout formula, protein powder, and women's 4-in-1 kickstarter — specifically meet the needs of the Dance2Fit crowd. In fact, they're described as supplements that are "tailored to the demands of their loyal fan base, women who want to look and feel their best."

Both the Dance2Fit program and D2Fit Nutrition's line of supplements serve key roles in fulfilling Jessica's two rules. From delivering essential nutrients to offering an upbeat, accessible, and efficacious workout program, Jessica Bass James's brands effectively help her fan base have fun and avoid judgment while doing so.

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

Please direct inquiries to: Devin Modica (954) 459-7342 320157@email4pr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/d2fit-nutrition-supplements-enable-a-fun-effective-no-judgment-workout-301388547.html

SOURCE D2Fit Nutrition