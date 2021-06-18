D.R. Horton, Inc. To Release 2021 Third Quarter Earnings On July 22, 2021

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) - Get Report, America's Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, July 22, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 877-407-8033. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company's website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference conference ID #41786. The teleconference replay will be available through July 29, 2021. The webcast replay will be available from the Company's website at investor.drhorton.com through October 31, 2021.

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 91 markets in 29 states across the United States and closed 76,330 homes in the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2021. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes ranging from $150,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for homebuyers through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries.

