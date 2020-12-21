D.R. Horton, Inc. To Release 2021 First Quarter Earnings On January 26, 2021

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) - Get Report, America's Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 877-407-8033. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company's website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference conference ID #39231. The teleconference replay will be available through February 2, 2021. The webcast replay will be available from the Company's website at investor.drhorton.com through April 30, 2021.

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 88 markets in 29 states across the United States and closed 65,388 homes during its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes ranging from $150,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for homebuyers through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries.

