D-MARKET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading On Behalf Of D-MARKET Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against D-Market Electronic Services & Trading ("D-MARKET" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEPS) on behalf of D-MARKET stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether D-MARKET has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On or about July 1, 2021, D-MARKET completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 57 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") for $12.00 per share. On August 26, 2021, D-MARKET announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting that revenue grew 5.2%. The Company also reported "lower gross contribution driven primarily by investments to fortify our position in electronics, investments to penetrate in high frequency categories as well as higher customer demand for low margin products."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.05, or 25%, to close at $8.97 per share on August 26, 2021, significantly below the IPO price.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired D-MARKET shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005897/en/