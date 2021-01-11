D-Link Ushers Digital Home Transformation From New Wi-Fi 6 Devices

Unveils the world's first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 adapter at CES 2021, allowing users to fully experience this emerging technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- D-Link today introduces three new Wi-Fi 6 solutions that meet the changing demands of today's device-dense homes, including the industry's first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter. The new AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter (DWA-X1850), AI M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Router (D-Link AI M32) and AX1800 Scalable Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-LX1870) are engineered to power the increasing number of high-bandwidth devices and data traffic for remote workers, students, and families.

"We live in a new normal where households require solutions that future-proof their entertainment, learning, and professional lifestyles," said Rayan Fakhro, product line manager, consumer solutions, D-Link Systems. "With our growing portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 solutions, customers of all kinds can enjoy streamlined and seamless mesh connectivity with efficient AX performance."

AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter (DWA-X1850)Delivering a simple, affordable upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 performance for existing desktop and notebook computers, the DWA-X1850 is the industry-first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 adapter in the market. Simple plug and play delivers smooth, reliable combined speeds up to AX1800 (574 Mbps + 1200 Mbps), ideal for large file transfers, online learning lessons, and FPS gaming. The adapter features WPA3 encryption giving SOHO employees added peace of mind over network and device protection.

AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Router (D-Link AI M32)The D-Link AI M32 is the newest and fastest Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh router. Providing stellar performance essential for applications such as high-quality video conferencing, VR, 8K video streaming, and more, the AX3200 router's durable 1024-QAM boosts data throughput while a 160 MHz contiguous channel width provides generous bandwidth. D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh technology maintains simple syncing with compatible D-Link Mesh extenders or another D-Link AI M32 unit. As a result, users can roam seamlessly around their home on a mobile device without fearing signal degradation or a dropped call. The new model showcases an attractive all-white cubed design in addition to greater client support and enhanced performance benefits.

AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Scalable Mesh Router (DIR-LX1870)High-speed Wi-Fi 6 performance is encased in a uniquely modern form factor with the new DIR-LX1870 router. Outfitted with D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh, the stylish model can create a single network name for smartphones, tablets, and other devices to immediately connect to the fastest network. The router fits any room décor as each unit delivers coverage up to 3,000 square feet.

For a complete press kit, including specifications and images, please visit https://www.dlink.com/en/events/ces-2021. Press releases can also be found on https://us.dlink.com/en/latest-news.

Availability and PricingAX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter (DWA-X1850), Q2 2021, $99.99AI M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Router (D-Link AI M32), Q3 2021, $249.99AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Scalable Mesh Router (DIR-LX1870), now available, $ 129.99

