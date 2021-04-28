D-Link Scores Two IF Design Awards For Product Design Excellence

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link US today announced that their DCS-8302LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera and DCS-8635LH 2K QHD Pan & Zoom Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera were winners of this year's iF Design Award, the world-renowned design prize.

D-Link DCS-8302LH and DCS-8635LH Cameras Recognized as 2021 iF Design Award Winners for Product Design Excellence.

"We are honored to have our smart home Wi-Fi cameras recognized with two prestigious iF Design Awards, which validate the outstanding development and design quality that we consistently apply to our products," said Rayan Fahkro, senior product line manager, consumer solutions, D-Link Systems. "Having stood out among thousands of entries, our mydlink cameras are a truly ideal addition to connected homes providing superior dependability and ongoing peace of mind."

D-Link's DCS-8302LH is a weather-resistant surveillance camera that allows consumers to easily monitor their homes. It delivers Full HD resolution with 135-degree field-of-view and AI-based person detection. Available now, the DCS-8302LH Wi-Fi Camera is an intelligent solution for helping to keep a home safe.

The new D-Link DCS-8635LH camera is an IP65 weather-resistant camera with a 360-degree field of view in 1440P 2K QHD resolution. Along with AI-based features such as person detection, vehicle detection, and auto-person detection, the DCS-8635LH provides high-quality surveillance of the activities around a home.

About the iF DESIGN AWARDFor 67 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The world's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF Design Award. This year, a 98-member jury reviewed almost 10,000 entries submitted from 52 countries. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept, User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI).

