D-Link Joins The Open Invention Network Community To Support Open Source Software

TAIPEI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation today announced they have become a licensee and community member of Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community. As a global leader in networking and connectivity solutions for consumers, enterprises, and service providers, D-Link recognizes the benefits and values of supporting the development of open source software (OSS). The culture of open source is based on engagement, collaboration, and collective intelligence which promote diverse perspectives and the greatest innovations. By participating in the OIN community, D-Link is demonstrating its commitment to adopting OSS as a foundation for its networking solutions and protecting open source innovations from patent risks.

"More than 70% of D-Link's networking and communication solutions have implemented open source software since the beginning phase of research and development," explained Mark Chen, President of D-Link. "We have and will continue to advocate for OSS and patent non-aggression, and we look forward to making our contributions to the OIN community to encourage innovation."

"We are pleased D-Link is employing open source code in its products and welcome its commitment to patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies required under the OIN license. The diffusion of a common set of values in terms of patent risk mitigation coupled with more broad-based adoption of rigorous compliance management processes creates a context for IP Governance that OIN encourages among all its community members," said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network.

OIN's community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Similarly, OIN licenses its patents royalty-free to organizations that agree not to assert their patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.dlink.com/.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/d-link-joins-the-open-invention-network-community-to-support-open-source-software-301246344.html

SOURCE D-Link Corporation