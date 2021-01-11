D-Link Expands 5G Portfolio With New CPE And Mobile Hotspot

Next-generation products allow users to experience stellar 5G speeds and the power of Wi-Fi 6 technology from anywhere

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2021, D-Link Corporation unveils their new 5GNR Wi-Fi 6 CPE device (DWR-2000) as well as announces availability of a new 5G Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot (DWR-2101). As data demands accelerate, prosumers are consistently on the lookout for exceptional future-proof products to keep their data-intensive tasks online and provide enhanced security for their sensitive data.

"Our new CPE and mobile hotspot are evidence of D-Link's continued development in next-generation solutions for home and business users," said Raman Bridwell, vice president, products and services at D-Link Systems. "From game-changing 5G technology to the latest Wi-Fi 6 advancements, these new introductions provide critical performance benefits from excellent download speeds to extremely low latency and reduced congestion. They fulfill the promise of cutting-edge entertainment and productivity to last well into the future."

5GNR Wi-Fi 6 CPE (DWR-2000)The new DWR-2000 5G customer premise equipment (CPE) serves as a powerful networking focal point for homes and offices. The DWR-2000 CPE integrates LTE Advanced standard, which combines with leading-edge 5G to dramatically elevate connection speeds. Wi-Fi 6 innovation provides users with simultaneous and seamless access to voice, data, and video content. Additional product specifications include:

1Gbps WAN Port

Two 1Gbps LAN ports

Optional RJ-11 port for VoLTE functionality

D-Link Intelligent QoS technology for prioritizing important network traffic

Free user management and configuration App support

5G Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot (DWR-2101)Portable and compact, the DWR-2101 hotspot provides improved 5G performance capable of acting as a robust smart home entertainment router with 1.6Gbps connection speeds for 4K video streaming or VR gaming. The hotspot is also ideal for business networks, offering increased security and scalability required to support applications such as multimedia cloud storage and video conferencing. The DWR-2101 delivers:

Simultaneous support of up to 32 devices

Built-in Gigabit Ethernet port

WPA3™ security protection

Quick and easy setup

Convenient plug-and-play installation and no complicated software

Intuitive LCD touchscreen for easy monitoring and use

Removable all-day battery

Pricing and Availability:5GNR Wi-Fi 6 CPE (DWR-2000), Q2 2021, $599-799, not including local certifications and data plans

5G Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot (DWR-2101), Q1 2021, $399-599, not including local certifications and data plans

