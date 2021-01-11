D-Link Drives Digital Transformation Of Homes With New Wi-Fi 6 Products

TAIPEI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2021, D-Link introduced their newest solutions that are equipped with Wi-Fi 6 technology: DWA-X1850 AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter and D-Link AI M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Router. The ongoing global pandemic has resulted in a drastic increase in devices and traffic at home. The demand is larger than ever before for higher data rates and network capacity for device-dense environments. D-Link's new Wi-Fi 6 solutions offer the faster speeds, greater capacity, and reduced network congestion that the current generation of Internet users need. OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology further ensure the most efficient Wi-Fi connection.

AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter (DWA-X1850)

D-Link's DWA-X1850 is the first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 adapter in the market, delivering a fast and easy way for users to upgrade their desktop and notebook computers with the latest wireless AX technology at an affordable price. By simply plugging the adapter into a USB port, users can take advantage of secure, high-speed Internet of up to 574 Mbps in the 2.4GHz band and 1200 Mbps in the 5GHz band. The DWA-X1850 also features WPA3 Wi-Fi encryption for optimal network and device protection. Whether for streaming videos, playing games, online learning, or remote working, this adapter fulfills everyone's current needs.

AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Router (D-Link AI M32)

D-Link AI M32 is D-Link's newest and fastest Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh router. Featuring the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, the D-Link AI M32 provides the next generation network speed and capacity that are essential for applications such as high-quality gaming, VR, video streaming, etc. Users can experience up to AX3200 speeds while 1024-QAM boosts throughput to devices by up to 25% and 160 MHz contiguous channel width gives even more bandwidth. In addition to better coverage, higher performance, and more concurrent clients supported, D-Link AI M32 also supports D-Link advanced parental control, Wi-Fi mesh, Auto-Switch mode and D-Link Wi-Fi App.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

