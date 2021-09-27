D.C. United Expand Ownership Group, Headlined By Multiplatinum Musician And Record Executive Yo Gotti

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D.C. United today announced that the club expanded their ownership group with the introduction of four new owners, headlined by multiplatinum musician, record executive, and philanthropist Mario "Yo Gotti" Mims. Major League Soccer's most decorated club also welcome Adam Gerry, Chief Executive Officer of Granite Associates, Inc., Jake Silverstein, current co-owner of English Championship club Swansea City A.F.C. and former owner of Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash, and local Washington, D.C. businessman, Joe Mamo to the club.

"As D.C. United continue to grow it was important for us to add a diverse blend of experience and expertise to our ownership group to further elevate our business," said Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, Co-Chairman of D.C. United. "We are really excited about the knowledge and know-how that this group of investors bring to our club. The diversity of this group, paired with the addition of Mark Ingram II whom we welcomed as an owner earlier this year, truly rings in a new era for D.C. United. As we continue to evolve, we are confident that the expanded ownership group will help us to further engage our fanbase - both existing and new, create additional forms of entertainment, and ultimately deliver a pathway for success for our club both on the pitch and in the community."

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Yo Gotti rose to stardom by releasing a slew of internationally renowned smash studio albums, mixtapes, and singles, including "Down in the DM," "Rake It Up," and "Put a Date on It," among many others. Along the way, Gotti formed his own record label, CMG Records, where he has discovered and developed the next generation of superstars, like Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg and EST Gee. Kal Ross along with Jordan Stuart spearheaded the partnership between Yo Gotti and D.C. United.

"I was introduced to the game by my son and watched how quickly it has grown in our country, so I'm honored to join the D.C. United ownership group," said Yo Gotti. "I've long admired Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan's ambition and entrepreneurship and look forward to collaborating with them - and the entire ownership group - to further elevate D.C. United's commitment to connecting soccer, entertainment, community, and culture. Together, we're going to enhance fan experience and bring new and exciting events to Audi Field."

The second addition to the ownership group, Adam Gerry serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Granite Associates, Inc., an investment entity controlled by the Gerry family. Adam currently serves on the Board of Directors for The Frederick Gunn School and previously served as a Director for NCH Healthcare System, Inc. He earned his B.S. from Rollins College along with his MBA from Crummer Graduate School of Business ( Rollins) and a JD from Syracuse Law School.

"I'm delighted at the opportunity to join the D.C. United ownership group," said Adam Gerry. "The tradition, culture, and excellence of this club attracted me to get involved. I look forward to playing an active role in helping elevate this exciting era of D.C. United to new heights and to assist in the continued growth of Major League Soccer."

D.C. United also welcome Jake Silverstein, who will bring significant Major League Soccer experience thanks to his six years of ownership of Houston Dynamo FC. He also brings a global perspective on the game via his ownership role of Swansea City A.F.C. in the English Championship, where he has an existing partnership with Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan. Silverstein has played a leading role in growing the sport both on the men's and women's side, and is passionate about connecting more young people to the game through several initiatives, like delivering 15 mini pitches across Houston with Ben Guill and the United States Soccer Federation.

"I deeply believe in Major League Soccer. After six years on MLS's Board of Governors, I know first-hand how special this league is," said Jake Silverstein. "It could not be a more exciting time to join D.C. United, one of the most innovative and storied clubs in American soccer. Jason, Steve, and I are deeply aligned about the future of this club and the league, and I leapt at the opportunity to deepen our existing partnership. I am thrilled to see the caliber of soccer in this country continuing to soar, and the opportunities in and around the D.C. metro area are vast and exciting. I look forward to deeply engaging with the club and playing a part in the future of the league."

The fourth addition to the D.C. United Ownership group is Joe Mamo. Mamo, a native of Ethiopia moved to the Nation's Capital in 1987. Through his company Capitol Petroleum Group, he currently owns about a quarter of the area's station. In addition to being a successful businessman, he is an active voice in the Ethiopian community in D.C., which is widely recognized as the largest in the United States.

" Soccer has been a part of my family for several decades. My father owned a team in Ethiopia for many years and the opportunity to do the same here in Washington, D.C. — the place I call home — is great for me and my family," said Joe Mamo. "Soccer is the most popular sport to the Ethiopian community and I look forward to bringing the greater Ethiopian and African population within the District closer to the game we all love and to D.C. United."

This expansion of the club's ownership group follows the addition of Heisman trophy winner and three-time NFL Pro-Bowl running back Mark Ingram II, who was presented as a minority owner earlier this year.

About D.C. United

One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies.

D.C. United have called the District home for the past 25 seasons and play their home games at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Southwest, Washington, D.C, which opened in 2018. In addition to D.C. United games, the 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium hosts over 100 events year-round, including the District's premier arts, culinary, and music festival, Unite the District Fest. Audi Field will soon be home to America's number one sportsbook through a partnership with FanDuel Group.

The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters' Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013).

About Audi Field

D.C. United have called the District home for the past 24 seasons and continued that tradition when they moved into their new state-of-the-art and soccer-specific stadium, Audi Field, in Buzzard Point, Southwest D.C., in July 2018.

The iconic 20,000-seat LEED certified new home of D.C. United is located in the fastest growing area in downtown D.C. An entertainment and event destination 365-days, Audi Field hosts over 100 events year-round. Complete with a brand new FanDuel sportsbook, Audi Field houses corporate outings, a culinary and music festival, Unite the District Fest, and world class international sporting events from D.C. United and the Washington Spirit, to Premier League Lacrosse and College Football, and many more.

