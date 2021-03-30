D&V Electronics Announces Opening Of New Technical Center

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced its wholly owned subsidiary D&V Electronics has expanded its presence in North America with the opening of a state-of-the art technical center in the Detroit area -- providing automobile...

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced its wholly owned subsidiary D&V Electronics has expanded its presence in North America with the opening of a state-of-the art technical center in the Detroit area -- providing automobile manufacturers with a convenient location for electric powertrain testing solutions to measure performance, reliability and manufacturing quality, as well as on-site engineering support.

"The electric vehicle (EV) market is rapidly gaining momentum and there is increasing demand for sophisticated testing equipment and solutions. The launch of our technical center supports our customer-centric commitment and the company's strategic vision to offer parts and solutions that move our world today and tomorrow," said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

The Detroit Technical Center will offer a full complement of innovative emulator solutions and engineering support. The technical center will also host on-site and remote training and demonstration sessions, ensuring complete adoption and understanding of the D & V Electronic test solutions portfolio that will maximize customer engineering efficiency. Additionally, USA engineering, sales, and service will be located at the Detroit location.

"We look forward to growing our customer relationships and collaborating closely with design and manufacturing engineers in the EV market segment. D&V has a long history of offering innovative and value-rich products and services, and now we will be able to showcase these products and capabilities in the Detroit area," said Bill Hardy, chief executive officer of D & V Electronics.

ABOUT D&V ELECTRONICS

Founded in 1997 and acquired by Motorcar Parts of America in 2017, the electrical vehicle testing subsidiary, with customers in more than 90 countries, designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train - providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.dvelectronics.com.

ABOUT MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

