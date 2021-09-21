Cyware Welcomed As Contributor Sponsor Of US Cyber Games™

RESTON, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware, a leading provider of Cyber Fusion, next-generation SOAR, and threat intelligence solutions, is now a contributor sponsor of the inaugural US Cyber Games ™. Led by Katzcy, in collaboration with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the mission of the US Cyber Games is to bring together talented athletes, coaches, and industry leaders to build an elite team to compete at the inaugural International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) taking place June 14-17, 2022 in Athens, Greece. Through its sponsorship, Cyware is helping support this endeavor.

The vision of the US Cyber Games is to inspire the very best cybersecurity athletes, build a stronger and more diverse community, and sustain the United States' world-class competitive edge. Based on their performance in the recently concluded US Cyber Combine, 20 athletes will be selected on October 5, 2021, during the US Cyber Draft Day to be a part of the first-ever US Cyber Team.

"Cyware knows firsthand the critical need for skilled cyber experts," states Cyware CEO and Co-founder Anuj Goel, Ph.D. "We are excited to support the building of the first-ever US Cyber Team to compete in the International Cybersecurity Challenge, and we look forward to the continued impact this global event will have in empowering the cyber experts of the future."

Cyware, the builder of Virtual Cyber Fusion Centers, offers next-gen SOAR and threat intelligence automation for enterprises, ISACs/ISAOs, MSSPs, and government organizations across the globe.

Opportunities to sponsor the US Cyber Games & Team are still available at multiple levels. Sponsors receive many benefits in addition to the pride of supporting America's first Cyber Team. All funds benefit the team and are managed by our certified 501(c)(3) fiscal partner. To learn more about the games, team, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.uscybergames.com.

About CywareCyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic virtual cyber fusion centers. Cyware is transforming security operations by delivering the cybersecurity industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Center Platform with next-generation SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) technology. As a result, organizations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. www.cyware.com

About KatzcyKatzcy is a social impact company committed to helping our tech and cybersecurity community grow through impactful marketing strategies, security awareness games, and skill-oriented tech competitions. As a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Katzcy is dedicated to growth, innovation, and progress. Through our PlayCyber line of business, Katzcy is helping build a stronger and more diverse community of cybersecurity athletes by delivering the world's most exciting cyber games experience. www.katzcy.com

