Cyturus Technologies, Inc. Launches New Website And Branding Campaign To Reflect Cutting-edge Approach To Cyber Risk Quantification

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top-rated risk assessment firm, Cyturus has partnered with Cyber Theory, a full- service cybersecurity marketing advisory firm, in order to introduce its cutting-edge risk management platform to IT professionals tasked with managing cyber risk and keeping their organizations safe. Cyber Theory provides deep marketing expertise in the realm of cybersecurity, providing a network of relationships spanning all aspects of cybersecurity, in addition to the related fields of fraud, audit, compliance, and risk management.

The new website and branding from Cyturus highlights its unique Adaptive Risk Model (ARM), including its greatly expanded platform features and capabilities. In addition, Cyturus is also promoting The Cyber Risk Tracker (CRT) which allows users to continuously manage cyber risk while providing visibility to the executive suite.

"Our Platform allows users to gain visibility into ever-changing cyber security risks while simultaneously managing the maturation process." - Robert Hill, founder and CEO

Today Cyturus (risk management as a service) offers the industry's only subscription mitigation service designed to remediate high-risk findings. Cyturus continues to deliver a comprehensive enterprise risk service designed to identify and manage risks associated with cyber security.

These services are now enhanced with comprehensive risk management modeling.

"Cyturus brings a unique approach to the cyber-risk industry. As a former CISO I find their service offering to be compelling. Cyturus cyber-risk services would add immense value to any organization seeking to assess their cybersecurity posture, understand their level of cyber-risk, and find a baseline for improvement into the future. I highly recommend it." - Steve King, Cybersecurity Advisory Services, Cyber Theory

About Cyturus

Cyturus delivers a risk reduction platform to measure the cybersecurity maturity of an organization across the entire business enterprise and provide visibility into the areas offering the greatest potential reduction in business risk.

