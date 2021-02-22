Cytta CEO Announces Great Strides In SUPR And IGAN Product Development And Market Introductions

Las Vegas , Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA ) Cytta's CEO, Gary Campbell is pleased to share the following open letter to all shareholders. The letter provides an update on Cytta Corp. product development, business operations and partnership activities in conjunction with future plans for making the Company a success as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021 and beyond.

Dear Cytta Corp. Shareholders and Supporters;

Initially I want to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation as we dealt with the extreme difficulties of operating Cytta during the pandemic. We were subjected to multiple challenges not the least of which were travel and demonstration issues along with various supply chain disruptions. Our Team has been diligently busy showcasing multiple use case demonstrations for our technology featuring the new IGAN Incident Command Vehicle, while coordinating and assisting First Responders and Emergency workers with social distancing, COVID-19 vaccination programs, and remote provision of emergency services to keep workers safe.

Let me now take this opportunity to share with you the tremendous progress of Cytta this past year and the exciting enhancements to our SUPR Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) proprietary compression technology and the IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) video and audio omnidirectional connectivity solution. We have unlocked greater capabilities, created easier connectivity, and generated global interest for our uniquely scalable platforms that offer multiple advantages! As video resolution increases, the compression technology market has evolved remarkably in the past three years, consistent with our strategic plan. Experience now shows the Cytta SUPR platform is a paradigm shifting compression platform for HD, 4K and higher resolution capabilities, giving the consumer, industry and government unprecedented access to high resolution video streaming technological innovation. SUPR Compression embedded in any hardware or software unlocks the highest quality video streaming capabilities with ultra-low latency, bandwidth and power consumption.

Our IGAN ICS is Cytta's signature new connectivity development and affords Government, First Responders, Emergency Medical Services, and Industrial Inspection & Environmental groups full control and access to their live, remote video streams and voice interaction. Incident Global Area Network (IGAN) provides police, fire, industry, and first responders with real-time situational awareness by connecting all assets omnidirectionally; including: drones, phone cams, body cams, bomb robots, video feeds, and 2-way radios with sub-half-second latency high-quality video streaming.

In addition, we have utilized the opportunity of the last few months to create additional use case dependent variations of our technologies and products. We have created instant global omnidirectional video and audio access by conjoining our superior and disruptive data compression technology with multiple models of our IGAN connectivity solution for a full and viable turnkey solution in any market.

Cytta's SUPR and IGAN technologies have now been acquired by multiple reference clients and orders for second generation began in late 2020. As stated, our technologies create a first-of-its-kind solutions that we initially brough to the First Responder and Defense markets in 2019 and 2020 and are now poised to expand it into many other industry applications in 2021 and beyond. We are also engaged in discussions with interested parties from multiple industries and groups regarding pilot programs utilizing our technologies for Environmental. Social and Governance applications.

Advisors

Cytta enjoyed a lot of new interest and attention from First Responders, Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services, Security and Defense, and Industrial & Environmental Solutions during 2020. As a result, we gained support from many potential Advisors eager to help contribute to our programs. Cytta by attracting some of the brightest and relevant minds available today, will over the next few months, create and implement Boards of Advisors to assist in advancing our products and in developing markets for same. Please look at our updated website in the next few weeks for a list of these exceptional people and their backgrounds. We are immensely proud that so many have agreed to join the Cytta Team to pursue our important common goals.

Operations

Beyond the several new agreements and partnerships that give Cytta its market advantage, we are also excited to recognize another year of successful integration by highly capable technical team. They initiated and developed a specific consumer strategy and product suites that complements our enterprise solutions. Together, these two solutions (SUPR and IGAN) capture all of today's streaming and interconnectivity requirements and they set the stage for Cytta's market dominance as our industry segments mature.

Corporate and Regulatory

Cytta has determined, as a company objective, that we will become a Reporting Issuer under the Securities Act 1934 as soon as practical. To this end the company has prepared draft financials and engaged Auditors to complete Audited Financial Statements for the company for 2020 and 2019. Completion of these Audited Financials will allow the Company to file the regulatory documentation to become a Reporting Issuer once again under the 1934 Securities Act. Additionally, a very reputable Investment Banking firm has agreed to partner with the Company moving forward and will be assisting with our ongoing capital requirements.

In Summary

The Cytta technologies are market ready solutions for today's communication needs and we are positioning our technologies to provide numerous industries with new mechanisms for increasing their communications capabilities. We are also experiencing outreach from several exceptional new partners ready to implement and market our products and help tell our story.

Cytta's immediate results and longer-term strategy map are focused on these market drivers that will evolve from forces such as video streaming, increased resolution and need for realtime connectivity of multiple parties. First Responders, Emergency Services, Industrial and Environmental services, Medical Service Providers, and Defense and Security groups will drive all groups to change their less advanced connectivity delivery models, to our proactive, technology-enhanced solutions. Cytta envisions its total array of customers to include all the above groups in transformative collaboration for communication and connectivity solutions, in America and, ultimately, internationally.

For us, the way forward for Cytta is clear. We are continuing to develop our unique technological platforms that create increased and superior connectivity while increasing demonstrate corporate value through sales of our proprietary products, creative implementations, collaborative partnerships, as well as fundamental, revenue and profit. We are also continuing to seek channel distribution partners in multiple industries and options to augment our sales and marketing programs. We are also exploring opportunities to quickly enter the rapidly emerging connectivity markets by opening our platform to products that are based on technologies as compelling as our own. We continue to strive to build a sustainable emerging growth company that provides lasting value to our customers and to you, our shareholders.

Thank you for your ongoing support and we look forward to a successful 2021 and beyond.

About Us

Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) develops industry advancing products utilizing paradigm shifting technology. Our proprietary SUPR ISR technology is the most powerful codec in the world and is the technology at the core of our products, designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. The IGAN ICS system seamlessly streams and integrates omnidirectionally all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time video and audio situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, industry, military and their command centers. Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to send more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA. For more information, please visit Cytta.com and/or the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube for our new Video highlighting Cytta's IGAN Incident Command Vehicle during Stormageddon - Texas Edition 2021. Cytta Media humbly requests that you Click the link, View, Like and Subscribe to our channel.

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of the Company are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the customer acceptance of the products in the market, the introduction of competitive products and product development, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, working capital and availability of capital, commercialization and technological difficulties, the impact of actions and events involving key customers, vendors, lenders, competitors, and other risks. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the terms "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "objective", "plan", "possible", "potential", "project", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

