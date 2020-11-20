Cytokinetics Names Nancy Wysenski To Board Of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that Nancy Wysenski has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Wysenski brings more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Throughout her career, she has focused on commercial launch strategy, executive leadership, operational excellence and optimizing market access across many therapeutic areas including the rare disease and specialty pharmaceutical sectors.

"We are pleased to welcome Nancy to our Board," said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics' President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a seasoned commercial and organizational leader, her track record of success in commercialization and corporate governance will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline toward marketing authorizations and navigate the evolving landscape of access for patients with high unmet needs."

Ms. Wysenski served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from December 2009 through her retirement in June 2012. During her tenure at Vertex, Ms. Wysenski was responsible for the launches of Incivek and Kalydeco. Prior to joining Vertex, Incorporated, Ms. Wysenski held the position of Chief Operating Officer of Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, where she led sales, marketing, commercial operations, supply chain management, human resources and various business development initiatives. Prior to her role at Endo, Ms. Wysenski participated in the establishment of EMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she held various leadership positions, including the role of President and Chief Executive Officer from 2001 to 2006 and Vice President of Commercial from 1999 to 2001. From 1984 to 1998, Ms. Wysenski held several sales-focused roles at major pharmaceutical companies, including Vice President of Field Sales for Astra Merck, Inc. Ms. Wysenski serves as a member of the board of directors of Provention Bio Inc., and Alkermes plc, each a publicly traded pharmaceutical company. Ms. Wysenski formerly served as a director for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. She is a founder of the Research Triangle Park chapter of the Healthcare Business Women's Association and served on the Nominating Committee and National Advisory Board of the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. (Amgen) to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator. Omecamtiv mecarbil is the subject of an international clinical trials program in patients with heart failure including GALACTIC-HF, of which topline results were recently reported, and METEORIC-HF, which is ongoing. Amgen holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and certain other countries. Cytokinetics is developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA) for the potential treatment of ALS and other neuromuscular indications following conduct of FORTITUDE-ALS and other Phase 2 clinical trials. The company is considering potential advancement of reldesemtiv to Phase 3 pending ongoing regulatory interactions. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Astellas Pharma Inc. (Astellas) to research, develop and commercialize other novel mechanism skeletal sarcomere activators (not including FSTAs). Licenses held by Amgen and Astellas are subject to specified co-development and co-commercialization rights of Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is also developing CK-274, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor that company scientists discovered independent of its collaborations, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies. Cytokinetics has granted Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited an exclusive license to develop and commercialize CK-274 in China and Taiwan, in accordance with Cytokinetics' planned global registration programs. Cytokinetics is conducting REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-274 in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

