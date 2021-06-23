Cytokinetics Announces Three Presentations To Occur At The European Society Of Cardiology Heart Failure 2021 Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq:CYTK) today announced three presentations at Heart Failure 2021, an International Congress of the European Society of Cardiology taking place online from June 29, 2021 - July 1, 2021. The presentations will include a Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session with additional analyses from GALACTIC-HF ( Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure) relating to the influence of baseline atrial fibrillation on the treatment effect of omecamtiv mecarbil. Additional presentations will include secondary analyses from GALACTIC-HF relating to the effects of treatment with omecamtiv mecarbil on subgroups of patients in the trial.

Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session

Title: Influence of Atrial Fibrillation on Efficacy of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Heart Failure: The GALACTIC-HF Trial Presenter: Scott Solomon, M.D., Edward D. Frohlich Distinguished Chair, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Director of Noninvasive Cardiology, Brigham and Women's Hospital Date: June 29, 2021 Topic: Chronic Heart Failure Session Title: Late-Breaking Trials 1 Session Type: Special Session Session Time: 4:40 PM CET

Clinical Trial Updates

The following presentations will be available on demand for registered attendees beginning on June 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM CET.

Title: Efficacy of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction According to N-Terminal Pro-B-Type Natriuretic Peptide Level: Insights from the GALACTIC-HF Trial Presenter: John McMurray, M.D., Professor of Medical Cardiology & Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, Institute of Cardiovascular & Medical Sciences, BHF Cardiovascular Research Centre, University of Glasgow Date: June 29, 2021 Topic: Chronic Heart Failure Session Title: Clinical Trial Updates Session Type: Clinical Trial Update

Title: Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Patients with Severe Heart Failure: An Analysis from Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure (GALACTIC-HF) Presenter: Michael Felker, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Duke Clinical Research Institute Date: June 29, 2021 Topic: Chronic Heart Failure Session Title: Clinical Trial Updates Session Type: Clinical Trial Update

