CytoDyn To Hold Webcast On December 10 To Update Clinical And Regulatory Developments

VANCOUVER, Washington, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix™ (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Business Development, and Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will host an investment community webcast on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Management will provide an update on recent clinical and regulatory developments regarding COVID-19 clinical trials, along with other strategic priorities.

Management will also provide approximately 30-45 minutes to address questions submitted online by analysts and investors.

Date: Thursday, December 10, 2020 Time: 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET Dial - In: None. Questions:

Prior to the webcast, questions can be submitted online to CYDY_Team@cytodyn.com

During the webcast, questions can be submitted through the webcast link below.

This is a "listen only" webcast, which can be accessed via CytoDyn's corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/42454/indexl.html

The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until January 10, 2021.

CONTACTS Investors: Michael MulhollandOffice: 360.980.8524, ext. 102 mmulholland@cytodyn.com