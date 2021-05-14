CYTODYN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against CytoDyn, Inc. - CYDY

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until May 17, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against CytoDyn, Inc. (OTC: CYDY), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 27, 2020 through March 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

CytoDyn and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On March 5, 2021, the Company issued a press release purporting to tout the positive trial results of its product Leronlimab, stating in part, that "the Phase 3 trial of Leronlimab for the treatment of severe-to-critical patients with COVID-19 demonstrated continued safety, substantial improvement in the survival rate, and faster hospital discharge in critically ill COVID-19 patients"; however, as subsequently highlighted by industry analysts in the following days, the Company also disclosed that "[a]mongst all patients in mITT, the primary endpoint (all-cause mortality at Day 28) was not statistically significant." On this news, shares of CytoDyn plummeted.

The first-filed case is Lewis v. CytoDyn, Inc., No. 3:21-cv-05190

