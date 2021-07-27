Cytiva And Pall Corporation Investing 1.5 Billion USD Over Two Years To Meet Growing Demand For Biotechnology Solutions

AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An ongoing strategic growth plan from Cytiva and Pall Corporation, part of the Danaher (DHR) - Get Report Corporation, will expand manufacturing capacity and services across geographies for global life sciences customers.

The investment, already underway, includes new sites, expansion at existing factories, and is additional to previously announced investments. It follows five acquisitions made by the companies so far this year.

Emmanuel Ligner, Danaher Group Executive, says: "Our customers tell us they need access to manufacturing agility, a robust global supply chain and more regional options. This investment further fuels our expansion program so we can rapidly meet the current and future needs of our customers and ultimately, their patients."

Cytiva and Pall Corporation's capacity expansion will increase the manufacture of key products used to make biologic medicines.

The companies are investing:

600+ million USD in chromatography resins - media for analyzing or purifying biomolecules - establishing a new manufacturing site in the US.

- media for analyzing or purifying biomolecules - establishing a new manufacturing site in the US. 400+ million USD in cell culture media - in liquid or powder form this is used to grow and cultivate cells before they are purified- expand operations in the US, UK, and Austria .

- in liquid or powder form this is used to grow and cultivate cells before they are purified- expand operations in the US, UK, and . 300+ million USD in single-use technologies - including bioreactor bags for growing cells used to make personalized medicines and syringe filters for scientific research - expand operations in the US and the UK, as well as fitting out a new facility in Cardiff, Wales .

- including bioreactor bags for growing cells used to make personalized medicines and syringe filters for scientific research - expand operations in the US and the UK, as well as fitting out a new facility in . 200+ million USDfor continuing expansion work in Cytiva and Pall Corporation's sites across China and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region, Europe , and the US.

This investment also addresses some of the key challenges highlighted in the Global Biopharma Resilience Index , conducted by Longitude, a Financial Times company, and published by Cytiva in March 2021. These include hiring and training talent, R&D collaboration, supply chain resilience, manufacturing models, as well as government policy and regulation.

About Pall Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of life sciences and industry. Part of the Danaher (DHR) - Get Report family of science and technology innovators, Pall works with customers to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. For more information visit www.pall.com .

About Cytiva Cytiva is a global life sciences leader with more than 8,000 associates across 40 countries dedicated to advancing and accelerating therapeutics. Part of the Danaher (DHR) - Get Report family of science and technology innovators, Cytiva is a trusted partner to customers that range in scale and scope, Cytiva brings speed, efficiency and capacity to research and manufacturing workflows, enabling the development, manufacture and delivery of transformative medicines to patients. For more information visit www.cytiva.com.

