Cyteir Therapeutics To Present At The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyteir Therapeutics, a leader in the discovery and development of next-generation synthetic lethal therapies to treat cancer, today announced that Markus Renschler, M.D., Cyteir's president and chief executive officer, will present a scientific and business update at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A Q&A breakout session will immediately follow the presentation at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Cyteir TherapeuticsCyteir Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company that is leading the discovery and development of next-generation synthetic lethal therapies to treat cancer. The company is using its expertise in DNA damage response (DDR) to create a pipeline of novel, best-in-class drugs that selectively target a key cancer vulnerability. Cyteir's lead compound, CYT-0851, is currently the most clinically advanced inhibitor of RAD51-mediated DNA repair. For more information, visit www.cyteir.com.

