CyrusOne Inc. Prices Public Offering Of Senior Notes

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) (the "Company") today announced the pricing of the previously announced public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.150% senior notes due 2030 (the "Notes") by its wholly-owned subsidiaries, CyrusOne LP (the "Operating Partnership") and CyrusOne Finance Corp. (together with the Operating Partnership, the "Issuers"), at 98.795% of their face value. The Notes will mature on November 1, 2030, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. The Notes will be guaranteed by the Company. The offering is expected to close, subject to certain customary closing conditions, on September 21, 2020.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay $300 million of the outstanding indebtedness under the Operating Partnership's senior unsecured term loans due 2023 and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of the borrowings outstanding under the Operating Partnership's revolving credit facility from time to time.

