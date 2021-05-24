CyrusOne Announces Election Of Lynn Wentworth As Chair And Addition Of Denise Olsen To Board Of Directors

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) - Get Report, a premier global data center real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced the election of existing Director Lynn Wentworth as Chair of the Board and Denise Olsen as a new member of the Board of Directors, following her election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 18, 2021. In addition, the Board has elected existing Director and former Chair Alex Shumate as Lead Independent Director.

"Lynn has been an important member of our Board since 2014, with a deep understanding of our business, our industry and the opportunities in front of us. I look forward to Lynn's continued leadership in her role as Chair and working with her as she helps guide our team," said Bruce W. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer at CyrusOne. "On behalf of the entire company and the Board, we thank Alex for his steady leadership as the Board's Chair for the last seven years and the integral role he has played in CyrusOne's growth as a global data center provider. We are grateful to have Alex continue to inspire us as our Lead Independent Director as we move the company forward."

Ms. Olsen is senior managing director, a member of the investment committee, and oversees business development for GEM Realty Capital. Ms. Olsen is also a board member of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc., is on the investment advisory committee of the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, and serves as an executive committee member of the Zell Laurie Real Estate Center at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. "Denise has an impressive career in helping guide and lead public market real estate entities, and we are excited that she will be joining our Board of Directors," said Duncan. "She has been at the forefront of the real estate industry, and we look forward to her providing valuable counsel as we continue to accelerate our growth in the months ahead."

CyrusOne (CONE) - Get Report is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1,000 companies.

A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and supporting achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward- looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates and the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "predicts," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continues," "endeavors," "strives," "may," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of the Company's future financial performance, the Company's anticipated growth and trends in the Company's businesses, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned these forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially and adversely from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. More information on these risks and uncertainties and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in CyrusOne's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company disclaims any obligation other than as required by law to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors or for new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

