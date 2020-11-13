Cyprus Development By Elena Baturina's Investment Group Is The Winner Of The European Property Awards

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbol Residence, an elite residential complex on the Limassol coast being built by Golden Wisdom, a member of the investment group of international entrepreneur Elena Baturina, has won the European Property...

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbol Residence, an elite residential complex on the Limassol coast being built by Golden Wisdom, a member of the investment group of international entrepreneur Elena Baturina, has won the European Property Awards 2020 in five nominations. The online awards ceremony will be held on 11 December 2020, the results will officially be published the next day. It awards development projects, companies and individuals of excellence in commercial and residential real estate.

As a contemporary residential architecture project, Symbol had six nominations. It was developed by famous Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill and his studio Taller de Arquitectura. Located on the coast of Limassol, it offers 26 apartments with a total area of 7,300 square meters; an underground parking, health, spa and fitness zones, recreational areas, a pool, private garden, concierge and security services.

Elena Baturina comments on the development: "Symbol is certainly a remarkable piece of architecture - its volumetry creates the impression that the building is moving in the space in four directions. The project was created with consideration for people and the wonderful scenery of Limassol. It allows for terraces on every floor, which I believe is an absolute must for a beachline development. You also get direct access to the beach, a whole range of services - all this makes Symbol an outstanding development in Cyprus's skyline."

This year, Symbol Residence has won in five nominations out of six, including the best apartment/condominium project in Cyprus, best high-rise residential construction project in Cyprus, best architecture of a high-rise residential building in Cyprus.

"When developing the Symbol Residence project, we focused primarily on the quality of life for its future residents, and were meticulous with every detail. As a result, Symbol combines remarkable architecture, cutting-edge technologies and energy efficiency. The project's management team highly appreciates the international recognition of the work accomplished," says Andrey Stolyarov, Managing Director of the Symbol Residence project.

Elena Baturina's Investment Group has extensive experience in project management in the field of development and construction. Her interests today include the hotel business in Ireland, the Czech Republic and Russia; renewable energy business ( Italy and Greece); a German membrane technology engineering company working in particular on the retractable roof of Wimbledon's center court. Baturina also has broad interests in commercial and residential real estate in the European Union, USA, Kazakhstan and Russia.

