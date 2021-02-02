STERLING, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynet was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Virginia. The annual list of the Best Places to Work in Virginia was created by Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group.

Cynet - Top 100 Best Places to Work in VA, 2021

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The 2020 Best Places to Work in Virginia list is made up of 100 companies.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

- Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;- Be a publicly or privately held business;- Have a facility in the state of Virginia;- Have at least 15 employees working in the state of Virginia; and- Be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia . The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Virginia and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Virginia program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkVA.com.

Cynet Systems is a certified Minority Business Enterprise and a leading consulting firm headquartered in the Washington DC area with local and regional support across North America. Cynet Systems specializes in delivering qualified talent across varied industry verticals and diversified skill sets including Information Technology, Engineering, Professional, Healthcare, Industrial, and Manufacturing roles, adding value to its customers' recruitment initiatives as a trusted and valued diversity supplier. Visit Cynetsystems.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

