CynergisTek Reports An Uplift In Professional Services From Organizations Who Delayed Cybersecurity Plans Due To Covid-19

CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries, including healthcare, navigate emerging security and privacy issues, today announced a nearly $700,000 professional services agreement with a new health system. CynergisTek will provide its client, who has multiple locations, with virtual CISO and cybersecurity analyst resources to supplement its existing staff.

Market conditions have shifted with remote work, a growing threat landscape, increased cyberattacks in healthcare by 260%, and attention from board-level executives with an interest in security, resulting in more organizations making security projects a priority in 2021. CynergisTek's professional services extends a client's capabilities with experienced cybersecurity resources to strengthen their cyber defenses including remediation, strategy, policy and procedure development, and project management.

"The shortage in skilled cybersecurity professionals plays an integral role in the demand for our professional services and is also an indication that the healthcare industry is starting to address the assault of ransomware attacks it experienced in late 2020. We take pride in finding and retaining best-in-class talent to support our clients in building and remediating their risk management, security architecture design and solutions engineering, vulnerability management, and incident response projects where they don't have the resources, knowledge, and time to address growing risks and cyber threats to its organization," said Caleb Barlow, CEO and president at CynergisTek. Mr. Barlow went on to say, "This is a good sign that organizations who delayed critical cyber-hygiene activities due to the outbreak of Covid-19 are starting to reengage third-party consultants in 2021.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. In 2020, the company was awarded Black Book's Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consultants for two consecutive years.

