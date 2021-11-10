Cynamics To Present Its Best-in-Class Network Detection And Response Technology At ACM CCS 2021 Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynamics, provider of Next Generation (NG) Network Detection and Response (NDR), announced today that its paper was accepted to ACM Conference on Computer and Communications Security, one of the premier academic conferences in the industry.

Dr. Aviv Yehezkel, CTO and co-founder of Cynamics, will present the paper titled "Network Anomaly Detection Using Transfer Learning Based on Auto-Encoders Loss Normalization" at the prestigious event, being held virtually from Nov. 15 - 19. The conference brings together information security researchers, practitioners, developers and users from around the world to discuss cutting-edge ideas and results.

As networks increase in scale and complexity across industries and sectors, cybersecurity challenges are proliferating. Attacks, threats and other anomalies can originate in any of the hundreds or thousands of devices connected to a network. To grapple with this, legacy technologies require analysis of all network traffic, which is impractical and forces many companies to compromise what to monitor, leaving blind spots. Cynamics addresses these challenges by analyzing just a small part (<1%) of the network traffic, providing full coverage on the 100%. Cynamics is the only solution in the market that uses standard sampling protocols built into every gateway, coupled with patented algorithms and AI/ML to provide threat prediction and visibility at speed and scale.

Dr. Aviv Yehezkel, co-founder and CTO, Cynamics, said: "Cynamics technology combines sampling and AI together for the first time, allowing efficient and accurate threat prediction across any network scale and architecture. Our novel approach that will be presented at the conference is a key part of Cynamics' ability to provide clients with immediate meaningful value upon onboarding while continuously learning and evolving autonomously, unlike previous state-of-the art solutions that require weeks of model training, fine tuning and customization. We're looking forward to sharing our unique AI-based approach with some of the world's top network security experts."

About CynamicsCynamics is the only Next Generation (NG) Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution in the market today using standard sampling protocols built-in to every gateway, patented algorithms, as well as AI and Machine Learning, to provide threat prediction and visibility at speed and scale. Built to protect networks of all sizes and complexity, its highly scalable approach discovers threats missed by competitors and provides clients and partners with an elite defense against cyberattacks, with little-to-no burden on their resources. To learn more visit: https://www.cynamics.ai/

Media Contact: Shannon Van Every408-313-9974 shannon@nadelphelan.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cynamics-to-present-its-best-in-class-network-detection-and-response-technology-at-acm-ccs-2021-conference-301420978.html

SOURCE Cynamics