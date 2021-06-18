CYFIRMA Expands Mitsubishi Motors' Visibility On External Threat Landscape And Strengthens Its Cybersecurity Posture

SINGAPORE and TOKYO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CYFIRMA K.K. (HQ: Tokyo, Japan, hereinafter called CYFIRMA), a predictive cyber-threat visibility and intelligence analytics platform company announced today that Japanese automobile manufacturer Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (HQ: Tokyo, Japan hereinafter called Mitsubishi Motors) has selected its cloud-based, AI-powered cybersecurity platform, DeCYFIR, to gain full visibility into its external threat landscape, prepare against upcoming attacks, and prevent the theft of intellectual property.

It is critical for Mitsubishi Motors to be well equipped in identifying and defending against the increase in cybercriminals looking to target Japanese companies that own advanced technologies for autonomous driving assistance systems, electric vehicles and connected services. Leveraging CYFIRMA's DeCYFIR platform allows Mitsubishi Motors to gain full visibility into the external threat landscape by monitoring the dark web and tracking any activity or conversation that poses a threat to its business. This ability, coupled with having established computer security incident response teams to collect and analyze cyber threats across various business units, will strengthen Mitsubishi Motors' cybersecurity posture and increase business resiliency.

"Customer safety and their personal information remain our utmost priority at Mitsubishi Motors. With the rising level of cyberattacks, cybersecurity threat intelligence information becomes paramount as a countermeasure and deterrence to these risks. We are confident that CYFIRMA is the right partner for us to work with," said Mr. Yamane, General Manager of Information Security Management Office, Mitsubishi Motors. "DeCYFIR is a powerful platform that enhances our cybersecurity posture as it goes one step further in providing critical early warning intelligence to identify attack surfaces and vulnerabilities at the earliest stages, allowing our security team to take rapid action in mitigating risk."

Based on analysis of threat indicators collected from the Deep Web, Dark Web, hacker forums and other closed communities, as well as CYFIRMA's own research, attacks can be predicted using probability prediction models and analytics engines. By providing threat intelligence from the outside, CYFIRMA is able to share early warning information when signs of cyber-attacks are detected, enabling Mitsubishi Motors to take rapid action to thwart attempts at intellectual property theft, and other malicious activities.

"We are honoured to be working with Mitsubishi Motors, Japan's leading automobile manufacturer. We are confident that our DeCYFIR platform will be instrumental in helping them strengthen their cyber posture, protect their valuable intellectual property from any cyber-attacks and threats, and give them the upper hand against cybercriminals," said Kumar Ritesh, Founder and CEO, CYFIRMA. "Cybercrime and attacks are dominating news headlines today, and the reality of these incidents happening to anyone, anywhere, anytime is sinking in. Regardless of the industry, forward-looking organizations can no longer have cybersecurity as an afterthought."

ABOUT Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211), MMC—a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan—, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. MMC has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, MMC has been a leader in electrification—launched the i-MiEV -the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV -the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. MMC announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.

For more information on MMC, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/

ABOUT CYFIRMA

CYFIRMA is a threat discovery and cyber-intelligence platform company. We combine cyber intelligence with attack surface discovery and digital risk protection to deliver predictive, personalized, contextual, outside-in, and multi-layered insights. We harness our cloud-based AI and ML-powered analytics platform to help organizations proactively identify potential threats at the planning stage of cyberattacks. Our unique approach of providing the hacker's view and deep insights into the external cyber landscape help clients prepare for upcoming attacks.

CYFIRMA works with many Fortune 500 companies. The company has offices located in the USA, Japan, Singapore and India.

Official websites: https://www.cyfirma.com/ https://www.cyfirma.jp/

