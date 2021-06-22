Cycling Wear Market To Grow By Almost $ 3 Billion During 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the cycling wear market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.98 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the clothing segment in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?The growing participation of women in cycling activity is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, adidas AG, FOX HEAD Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH & Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc. are the top vendors in the market.
- What is the key market driver?The market is driven by the increasing awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.
- How big is the European market Europe occupied about 30% of the market share in 2019. The region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.
Cycling Wear Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cycling wear market report covers the following areas:
- Cycling Wear Market Size
- Cycling Wear Market Trends
- Cycling Wear Market Industry Analysis
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cycling wear market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies including ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, adidas AG, FOX HEAD Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., and others.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Cycling Wear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Cycling Wear Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Clothing
- Footwear
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Cycling Wear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cycling wear market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cycling wear market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cycling wear market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cycling wear market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Clothing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH
- adidas AG
- FOX HEAD Inc.
- Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Jaggad Pty Ltd.
- Pending System GmbH & Co. KG
- Rapha Racing Ltd.
- Shimano Inc.
- Trek Bicycle Corp.
- Troy Lee Designs Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
