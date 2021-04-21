Cyclerion Therapeutics To Participate In The B. Riley Neuroscience Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, today announced that Cheryl Gault, Chief Operating Officer will present a corporate overview at B. Riley's Neuroscience Investor Conference on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Cyclerion leaders will also be available for one-on-one meetings at this conference and investors may request a one-on-one meeting through B. Riley.

The live webcast can be accessed via the Investors & Media section of the Cyclerion website at https://ir.cyclerion.com/news-events/event-calendar. An archived replay of the event will be available on the site for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion's lead molecule is CY6463, a novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulator that modulates a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling network. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. CY6463 has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive function and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv) and Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS).

For more information about Cyclerion, please visit https://www.cyclerion.com/ and follow us on Twitter (@Cyclerion) and LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/cyclerion).

