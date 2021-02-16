Cybersecurity Workshops Assessing 2021 Cyber-Threats Offered By EMazzanti Technologies

NYC area IT security consultant to feature security and wireless experts on next steps to protect organizations and minimizing work-from-home risk--in live virtual workshops

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a specialist in cybersecurity, is hosting two informative workshops. The live virtual sessions will describe and address the current landscape of cyber-threats and feature experts from WatchGuard Technologies.

The first virtual event entitled, "2021 Cyber Threat Landscape: What is Happening Now and What You Need to Know," is scheduled February 19, 2021 at 11:00 am EST.

In this session, Marc Laliberte, WatchGuard Senior Security Analyst, will deliver an interactive workshop to discuss 2021 cyber-threats. Everyone saw the devastating Solar Winds attack at the beginning of the year. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. Thus, Mr. Laliberte will prepare attendees for important next steps to protect their organizations.

The second virtual event, "Enable Your Remote Workforce - Secure Your Wi-Fi Resources to Prevent Cyber Risk," is scheduled March 19, 2021 at 11:00 am EST.

Here, Jim Steinbacher, WatchGuard Technical Evangelist for Wireless, will deliver an interactive workshop focused exclusively on the biggest threat surface in 2021, WIFI. Remote work has intensified the exposure to threats and leaders need to participate to ensure their businesses and employees are not at risk.

The ever-changing cybersecurity threat matrix requires business leaders to stay on top of every threat. Interested parties may register now for one or both sessions to confirm their spot. Seating is limited.

For 20 years, eMazzanti Technologies has helped organizations navigate the cybersecurity landscape to protect customer information and business assets. With a new paradigm in business IT, eMazzanti encourages leaders to update their cybersecurity strategies to be prepared.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, providing advanced digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP and NJ Business of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

