Cybersecurity Startup Kapalya Closes Seed Funding Round Led By Caltrop Holdings LLC

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kapalya, an enterprise grade cybersecurity startup, has closed seed funding round led by Caltrop Holdings LLC, a global holdings company, headquartered in Irvine, California, USA.

Funds from this round will be used to further enhance Kapalya's existing Encryption Management Platform (EMP) and to step up its efforts in sales and marketing in North America, the Middle East and Africa.

For many organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic has mandated their employees to work remotely, making them more vulnerable to cyber-attacks and ransomware breaches. This puts their data and file-sharing at risk and brings about the need for end-to-end encryption, across multiple platforms, within the entire organization.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with Caltrop. Through their existing sales channels, we will be able to access new markets and bring our solutions to the Middle East, Europe and Africa. This investment shows Caltrop's commitment and endorsement of Kapalya's innovative encryption solutions ," said Sudesh Kumar, Founder and CEO of Kapalya.

"We are very excited to make this investment in Kapalya. There is definitely a need for futuristic multi-platform next-generation solutions in the market as cyber criminals continue to launch more sophisticated and targeted attacks to infiltrate employee and corporate data. I am absolutely convinced that Kapalya's solution easily fills that need," said David Saber, Caltrop's CEO.

Kapalya graduated from ICE71 Accelerate, a three-month accelerator programme for early-stage cybersecurity start-ups, in June 2020. ICE71 is co-founded by Singtel Innov8, venture capital arm of the Singtel Group, and NUS Enterprise, the entrepreneurial arm of the National University of Singapore (NUS).

About Kapalya:Kapalya's Encryption management Platform empowers businesses and their employees to securely store and share sensitive files at-rest and in-transit across multiple platforms through a user-friendly file system. Kapalya delivers a unique approach to encryption key management by serving keys in real-time and destroying them after the encrypt or decrypt functions. While other solutions fall short or only protect data on one set of devices, Kapalya's full-service encryption solution protects all corporate data by seamlessly encrypting files on all end-points (computers and mobile devices), corporate servers and public cloud providers.

