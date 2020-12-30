CyberSecure IPS Interviewed On The Confident Defense Podcast

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberSecure IPS is pleased to announced that Scott Rye (CEO and Co-Founder) along with Steve Sohn (CTO and Co-Founder) were featured guests on The Confident Defense Podcast hosted by Conor Sherman.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberSecure IPS is pleased to announced that Scott Rye (CEO and Co-Founder) along with Steve Sohn (CTO and Co-Founder) were featured guests on The Confident Defense Podcast hosted by Conor Sherman. Conor is host of The Confident Defense Podcast, a podcast centered on discovering innovation in security.

"The mission of this podcast is to discover and highlight pioneering solutions, transformational technology, and inspirational leaders so we can understand the next generation of problems," states Conor Sherman. "I found the conversation with Scott and Steve illuminating and over the course of the interview I was able to enter a world often forgotten by cyber security leaders, the physical layer, and the integral role it plays in the safety of our critical infrastructure."

"Steve and I were glad to participate in the broadcast with Conor as he highlights other forerunners who seek to solve real-world problems emerging in the broader security space," says Scott Rye.

Steve Sohn added, "It was a pleasure to introduce our vision for physical cyber security to Conor and his audience. Conor's past expertise running both physical and digital security for large corporations provided ample background for some incisive questions on his part; he did his homework well and we wish him success with the Podcast."

The Confident Defense Podcast was an opportunity for CyberSecure IPS to introduce key elements of its product roadmap for customers who face increasing challenges managing, monitoring and mitigating severe risks of attack and data compromise to its entire data center infrastructure.

About The Confident Defense Podcast and Conor ShermanConor's mission is to build security teams, illuminate solutions, and invest and advise in the development of products that effectively secure the modern enterprise. The Confident Defense Podcast is a conversation with the brightest and most inspirational figures in cyber, digital, and physical security. Subscribe on Apple Podcast , Spotify , follow on Linkedin or learn more at confidentdefense.com

About CyberSecure IPSWe are the global leader in Unified Cyber-Physical ProtectionTM (UCP) solutions. We secure the most vulnerable yet overlooked areas of cyber security: attacks of physical network infrastructures and theft of critical network assets. Learn more at cybersecureips.com .

#AlarmedCarrierPDS #ManholeProtectionSystem #ManholeIntrusionDetection #Layer1networksecurity #CNSSI 7003 #InfrastructureSecurity #OTInfrastructure #CyberSecure

For more information, news and perspectives from CyberSecure IPS, please visit cybersecureips.com . Web links were correct at time of publication but may since have changed.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybersecure-ips-interviewed-on-the-confident-defense-podcast-301198737.html

SOURCE CyberSecure IPS