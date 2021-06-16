Cyberpion And LS International Team Up To Offer External Attack Surface Protection Platform In Switzerland And Europe

TEL AVIV, Israel and CHIASSO, Switzerland, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberpion , a cybersecurity pioneer in discovering and protecting online ecosystems, today announced a strategic reseller agreement with LS International , a system integrator and technology provider, targeting enterprises based in Switzerland and Europe. Cyberpion's Ecosystem Security Platform proactively identifies vulnerabilities in the hyperconnected IT infrastructures of enterprises before they are exploited by attackers, as well as provides continuous risk assessment of third party assets with timely alerts.

Cyberpion's Ecosystem Risk Discovery Program will provide LS International with a non-intrusive approach to identify and attract potential customers, using a step-by-step process to create tailored remediation and ongoing continuous protection plans that includes technical and sales support. Under this program, LS International can provide potential customers with a high-level report that indicates areas of concern and key findings specific to their company - particularly if there is serious exposure that should be remediated immediately.

In today's business operations, enterprises utilize a myriad of third-party online solutions to augment their market presence, improve operations, and best serve customers. Extending far beyond the traditional network perimeter, each of these solutions leverage their own third-party IT assets and infrastructures, creating an ever-expanding attack surface for the enterprise. Due to the scale, complexity, and lack of oversight, this external attack surface is uniquely appealing to hackers to conduct an indirect attack on the enterprise, and is extremely complicated for enterprises to manage securely. Cyberpion Ecosystem Security Platform, combined with LS International expertise, can help enterprises by:

Creating and maintaining an extensive map of their online ecosystem (DISCOVERY).

Running continuous security assessments of each asset and connection to discover threats and vulnerabilities (RISK ASSESSMENT).

Protecting, when possible, the organization against vulnerable connections with active actions (CONTINUOUS PROTECTION).

Gaining visibility of ongoing ecosystem information, inventory, findings, alerts, and recommended actions (VISIBILITY & ALERTS).

"Large organizations around the world struggle to understand and gain control over their entire online ecosystem, which can result in attacks and abuses by hackers with the intent of stealing data," said Davide Bortolotto, CEO at LS International. "Cyberpion's powerful platform will help our customers become aware of the risks from their online ecosystem and to mitigate them before they are exploited by attackers."

"We look forward to working with LS International to give European customers a novel security approach based on understanding their vulnerable connections," said Tracy Hickox who leads Cyberpion's channel sales initiative. "With Cyberpion's Ecosystem Risk Discovery Program, LS International helps companies prevent digital supply chain attacks before they happen and become proactive in managing risks originating from third-party suppliers."

About Cyberpion

Cyberpion solves the rising cybersecurity challenge of understanding the risks and vulnerabilities of your connected online assets that form an external attack surface. Knowing how your organization is vulnerable, where those threats come from, and what infrastructures are at risk, is critical to preventing an attack before it happens. Cyberpion helps organizations mitigate these advanced threats by continuously monitoring, discovering, and assessing the threat vectors present throughout online ecosystems that exist outside the traditional security perimeter. With an R&D team based in Israel, the company is funded by leading cybersecurity venture capitalists. To learn more, visit cyberpion.com .

About LS International

LS International SA is a Swiss company with an international vision: it is part of Lantech Longwave, the Italian leading system integrator, and part of the Zucchetti Group, the first software house in Europe. Its main focus is creating simple and efficient ways to collaborate between people and companies through innovative IT networking technologies with a special attention for Cybersecurity. To learn more, visit www.lsinternational.ch and follow us on LinkedIn ,

