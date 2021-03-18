CyberOptics® Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it received a 2021 EM Innovation Award in the category of PCBA-SMT-Inspection for the...

CyberOptics® Corporation (CYBE) - Get Report, a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it received a 2021 EM Innovation Award in the category of PCBA-SMT-Inspection for the SQ3000™ Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM. The award was presented to the company at a ceremony on March 17, 2021 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre during SEMICON China.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005101/en/

CyberOptics SQ3000(TM) Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CyberOptics' SQ3000 Multi-Function system, deemed best-in-class, can identify critical defects and measure critical parameters, in order to fix what can be found and control what can be measured. In addition to AOI and SPI applications, highly accurate coordinate measurements can be attained faster than a traditional Coordinate Measurement Machine (CMM) - in seconds, not hours.

CyberCMM™, an extensive software suite for metrology grade measurements on all critical points, is coupled with the latest 3D AOI software that enables ultra-fast programming, auto tuning and enhancements that significantly speed setup, simplify the process, reduce training efforts and minimize operator interaction.

"We are honored to receive the EM Innovation Award," said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics. "Customers worldwide highly value the superior performance and the unique application versatility that ultimately enables substantial improvements in yields and process control."

Powered by proprietary Multi-Reflection Suppression™ (MRS™) sensor technology, the 3D SQ3000 all-in-one system offers an unmatched combination of high speed, high resolution and high accuracy. The MRS sensor meticulously identifies and rejects reflections caused by shiny components making it an ideal technology solution for a wide range of applications, particularly high-end and challenging applications with stringent quality requirements.

Established in 2006, the EM Innovation Awards program strives to recognize and celebrate excellence in the Asian electronics industry, inspiring companies to achieve the highest standards and push the industry forward.

For more information, visit www.cyberoptics.com.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation ( www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics' sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

Statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance are forward-looking and therefore involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: a possible world-wide recession or depression resulting from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic; the negative effect on our revenue and operating results of the COVID-19 crisis on our customers and suppliers and the global supply chain; market conditions in the global SMT and semiconductor capital equipment industries; trade relations between the United States and China and other countries; the timing of orders and shipments of our products, particularly our 3D MRS SQ3000 Multi-Function systems and MX systems for memory module inspection; increasing price competition and price pressure on our product sales, particularly our SMT systems; the level of orders from our OEM customers; the availability of parts required to meet customer orders; unanticipated product development challenges; the effect of world events on our sales, the majority of which are from foreign customers; rapid changes in technology in the electronics and semiconductor markets; product introductions and pricing by our competitors; the success of our 3D technology initiatives; the market acceptance of our SQ3000 Multi-Function inspection and measurement systems and products for semiconductor advanced packaging inspection and metrology; costly and time consuming litigation with third parties related to intellectual property infringement; the negative impact on our customers and suppliers due to past and future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war; the impact of the MX3000 orders on our consolidated gross margin percentage in any future period; risks related to cancellation or renegotiation of orders we have received; and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005101/en/