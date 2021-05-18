Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (HPIL), Announces It Has Signed A Letter Of Intent To Acquire "CRANK VIRTUAL"

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybernetic Technologies (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that it has entered in to a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of Crank Virtual a division of Crank Media Inc.

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information:Cybernetic Technologies Ltd1720 650 West Georgia St Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO www.cybernetictech.ca info@cybernetictech.ca Ph: +1 (778) 819-1956

