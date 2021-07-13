CyberMDX Named Winner At 2021 Global Excellence Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX, a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility and threat prevention for medical devices and clinical networks, today announced that it was named the Leading Provider of Innovative Healthcare Delivery Security Solutions at this year's Global Excellence Awards.

The 2021 Global Excellence Awards, now in their second year, are run by Global Health and Pharma Magazine and have been designed to recognize the companies, teams and individuals that excel in the ever-growing industry of human and environmental health - those that set the highest standards by pushing boundaries and creating the most cutting-edge medical solutions.

"The industry of healthcare and pharma is a vast and extraordinary sector, and whether you run a single office or a multinational corporation, everyone has an important role to play," said Danielle Grafton Program Coordinator for the 2021 Global Excellence Awards. "I offer my sincere congratulations to CyberMDX this year, who have been recognised as the Leading Provider of Innovative Healthcare Delivery Security Solutions, 2021. Winners in the Global Excellence Awards comprise of only the most innovative and forward-thinking companies. It has been a rewarding experience to run the 2021 Global Excellence Awards, and to interact with leaders in the industry such as CyberMDX. I sincerely look forward to seeing them continue to grow, innovate and lead within their field."

The CyberMDX Healthcare Security Suite provides endpoint visibility, network threat prevention, and operational analytics to any connected medical, IoMT, or IoT device. Utilizing its new Device-Centric Risk Management approach (DCRM), the CyberMDX Healthcare Security Suite goes beyond current solutions which focus their security and risk management solely on the network layer, offering customers an improved model for security, a prioritized list of asset groups, and recommended actions to remediate or mitigate the risks associated with these assets across three distinct protection layers: on-device, on-network, on-perimeter.

"As the threat landscape around healthcare continues to evolve, our security capabilities must evolve in tandem to meet and stay ahead of the growing challenges," said Azi Cohen, CEO of CyberMDX. "We are very proud to receive this distinction and will continue to work with healthcare organizations around the world to protect their critical IoT assets and networks so that they can maintain focus on patient care."

About CyberMDX

CyberMDX is an IOT security leader dedicated to protecting the quality care of health delivery worldwide. CyberMDX provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that support the advancement of The Internet of Medical Things. The CyberMDX solution identifies endpoints and assesses vulnerabilities to detect, respond to, and prevent cyber incidents. Deployed worldwide, CyberMDX is designed to integrate with our customers' existing environments through its scalable, easy-to-deploy and agentless solution.

