CyberKnights Partners With CompTIA In Support Of Cybersecurity Talent Assessment, Development, And Retention

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberKnights, a product of Rofori Corporation, is a portal for cyber practitioners, employers, academia, and training providers. It promotes and facilitates cybersecurity talent assessment, development, and retention. CyberKnights and CompTIA have partnered to increase knowledge, skills, and awareness in the technology workforce.

In a sustainable effort to grow the U.S. cybersecurity workforce, the CyberKnights portal leverages the National Institute of Standards and Technology, National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) framework in key ways. For example, talent can be assessed against the NICE Knowledge, Skills, Abilities (KSAs) and subsequently matched with employers, academia, and CompTIA.

"Our partnership with CompTIA will help solve the significant skills gap of 500,000+ open cybersecurity positions in the U.S. today. CyberKnights provides an individual the ability to identify their existing skills in accordance with the NICE framework, as well as the certifications they will need to be successful. CompTIA offers highly desirable certifications that CyberKnights recommends for skills gapping and skills progression, enabling individuals and employers to increase their KSAs and cybersecurity resources. This partnership aims to reinforce our country's cybersecurity defense posture, by advancing the knowledge base of the cybersecurity workforce, and by encouraging employers to close their skills gaps." - Will Dantzler, Co-Founder of Rofori Corporation and creator of the CyberKnights initiative.

"More organizations are using the NICE framework to guide their cybersecurity hiring, so it's important for individual cyber workers to understand where they fit in with their credentials and experience," said Joe Padin, CompTIA vice president for business development. "Linking CompTIA certifications to CyberKnights' career mapping tools will allow cyber pros to make informed decisions when they evaluate their options for new education, training, and certifications."

About Rofori Corporation

Rofori Corporation is a Veteran owned company based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Rofori excels in developing cloud platforms to address the increased challenges of operationalizing and executing standards and legislative compliance. Rofori offers innovative cloud solutions for assessing cybersecurity risk, leveraging standards and best practices widely adopted through the National Institute of Standards and Technology frameworks. Rofori offers CyberKnights, a cloud-hosted solution for talent assessment, development, and retention aimed at supporting the career acquisition and journey for the cybersecurity workforce. To learn more, visit www.cyberknights.us

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the leading nonprofit association for the global technology industry and the top provider of vendor-neutral professional certifications for tech workers. With 2.7 million certifications awarded to technology professionals in 232 countries, CompTIA is a leading voice and advocate for the $5.2 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

Media Contact:

