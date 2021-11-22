CyberArk To Webcast Virtual Investor Events

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced that it will webcast its presentations at the upcoming virtual conferences: Nasdaq 45th Investor ConferenceWednesday, December 1, 20217:00 a.

Nasdaq 45th Investor ConferenceWednesday, December 1, 20217:00 a.m. EST

UBS Global TMT Virtual ConferenceMonday, December 6, 202110:00 a.m. EST

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications ConferenceTuesday, December 7, 20219:10 a.m. EST

The presentations will be webcast, and an archive of the presentations will be available for a limited time under the "Events & Presentations" section on the company's investor relations website ( http://investors.cyberark.com/).

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity - human or machine - across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

